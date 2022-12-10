The realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ are now official globally

has really introduced me to the new realm 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ globally. realm 10 Pro+ It features a 120Hz curved display with 2160Hz PWM dimming to reduce flicker in low-brightness conditions.

It also has an attractive ultralight design, a 108MP ProLight camera, powerful performance thanks to the Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and up to 12GB+12GB of RAM. Users will be able to experience the latest realme UI 4.0 update on realme 10 Pro+. This device will have a starting price of about $379 in the 8GB+128GB variant.

In addition, he is accompanied by realm 10 pro with a starting price of about $319 in its 8GB+128GB version. This smartphone is equipped with a 120Hz display with 1mm ultra-thin side bezels, along with Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 108MP ProLight camera.

realm 10 Pro+

With a narrow bottom edge of 2.33mm, realme 10 Pro+ offers a visual experience with hardly any frames and a comfortable grip thanks to its curved screen. In addition, realme 10 Pro+ incorporates the 2160 Hz dimming technology, the highest in the world to reduce screen flicker. Dimming efficiency is increased by 4.5 times compared to the conventional 480 Hz of most flagships.

In dark environments (brightness less than 90 nits) it will automatically switch to 2160 Hz dimming mode to maintain accurate on-screen color reproduction and a more comfortable experience, as ensured by its two TÜV Rheinland eye protection certificates.

Thanks to the 4th generation anti-touch algorithm, the 10 Pro+ greatly reduces the possibility of ghost touches on the curved screen with a 20% larger anti-touch area. In addition, it includes some exclusive software interactions of the curved screen, such as edge lighting, dynamic wallpaper or the smart sidebar.

With a “hyperspace” design, the light refracted from the rear appears as if it is stretched to the limit at high speeds, creating a dynamic three-dimensional effect. Each turn of the hand and each new angle hides a new light and vision.

realme 10 Pro+ offers this design in an ultra-slim 173g, 7.78mm body with a 5,000mAh battery. Three colors have been introduced globally: Hyperspace, Nebula Blue and Dark Matter.

realme 10 Pro+ features a 108MP Prolight camera with HyperShot Imaging Architecture technology. The comprehensive improvement of the AI-based photography algorithm and the RAW Domain Algorithm improve the overall performance of the camera with the support of three engines. First of all, the QuickShot Acceleration engine enables night shooting in one second, five times faster than its predecessor. The Image Fusion engine updates the algorithm to improve HDR performance. Lastly, with the Super Nightscape engine, the advanced ProLight algorithm can process RAW-based images to show more detail in the nightscape.

In addition, realme 10 Pro+ incorporates 3x In-sensor Zoom technology, which allows you to capture a 3X optical quality zoom effect. Furthermore, the camera also comes with the Street Photography 3.0 mode updated. Users can experience different urban filters based on their geographic location. The Street Shooting Watermark mode displays the parameters and the DIS Engine allows you to take clear photos even in unstable situations.

In addition, it includes new features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take and AI Video Tracking to enhance the shooting experience.

realme 10 Pro+ is equipped with the Dimensity 1080 5G processor. It has eight cores running at 2.6GHz and boasts a 520K AnTuTu score. Located in the upper-middle end of the processor range, the processor offers a higher and more stable frame rate, as well as an incredible gaming experience with very low power consumption.

In addition, it supports some 5G features, such as 4G to 5G smart switching, 4G Internet access during phone calls, 5G network self-healing, and dual-carrier aggregation technology. It also supports global top 46 bands.

There are configurations with 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, which can be expanded with the segment’s highest dynamic RAM of up to 12 GB+12 GB, and storage space of up to 256 GB.

The realme 10 Pro series is the first series of smartphones with realm UI 4.0. In Europe, the realme UI 4.0 update will be available for the realme 10 4G from March 2023. The realme 10 4G will arrive in our country early next year.

realme UI 4.0 has introduced new features such as smart music player for easy audio control, and personalized Always On Display, allowing users to meet their needs.

With the enhancement of InputBoost 3.0 and Dexopt, realme UI 4.0 provides users with a smooth browsing experience with better performance and lower power consumption. Plus, the Quantum animation engine delivers a natural experience that makes every swipe and click more responsive and fluid.

Also, realme UI 4.0 develops new features for privacy protection. For example, ‘Auto Pixelate’ will automatically recognize and pixelate profile photos and names on screenshots. And Private Safe, based on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), enhances security capabilities to encrypt important files and images before sharing.

realm 10 pro

The realme 10 Pro 5G features a 120Hz Boundless Display. You’ll get the same premium photography experience and design as the 10 Pro+ 5G, packed with extraordinary power thanks to the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 5000mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge technology, 108MP ProLight camera, and pre-installed realme UI 4.0.



