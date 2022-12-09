Realme: 50 million numeric series smartphones sold worldwide

Realme has sold 50 million smartphones belonging to the numerical series, an exceptional result announced close to the market debut of the new range which will be officially announced in Europe in a couple of days, on November 9th. And the Chinese brand relies heavily on Realme 10 for the immediate future, expecting “a new success“which will help update current records.

The data communicated by the CEO of Realme Europa Francis Wong is important, as the goal was achieved in just over four years: Realme 1 dates back to May 2018. The growth of the series has continued incessantly, and we think that since January to date, 10 million Realme smartphones of the numeric series have been sold.

Number “10” should mark a new success. Launching in Europe in just a few days. pic.twitter.com/My2VaXfUgI – Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) November 7, 2022

The current top of the range is Realme 9 Pro +, announced in February this year together with the Pro model and equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 920 processor, 5G connectivity, 4,500mAh battery and triple 50+ rear camera. 8 + 2MP, respectively main, ultra wide angle and macro.

We do not yet know if all the models in the series will be unveiled at the event on November 9, but it is certain that these are also expected Realme 10 Pro Plus smartphone confirmed by China Telecom destined to inherit the fate of that 9 Pro + which in the review had convinced us for performance and design.