Amazon “hides” a store to buy everything much cheaper

at the time of buy on amazon Surely you have located the way to see if an item has a discount, even using a price comparator that tells us if its cost has dropped.

However, what not everyone knows is that there are a section that Amazon hides more than it should and in which you can get all kinds of products with significant discounts despite maintaining the quality that is expected of them. Refurbished Products at Amazon Warehouse If you have ever had a problem with a product purchased on Amazon and had to manage a return, you may have wondered what happened to that product that you returned to Amazon. Bearing in mind that if a product has already been opened it cannot be put up for sale again, what the e-commerce giant does is sell it at a discount as refurbished.

Upon receipt of a returned product, Amazon checks the condition of the returned product and repackages it in the best possible way. Sometimes it will keep the original packaging and in others we will have to settle for a replica of the box or directly an alternative packaging. These products have often never had any failure or damage. They are simply not new and cannot be resold as such. This gives rise to finding authentic bargains with discounts of up to 50% depending on the category of it and the state in which it is put up for sale.

“At Amazon Warehouse we are committed to giving returned products a new life. We thoroughly check the quality of each item and spend time inspecting all products, testing them and repairing them if necessary, before listing them for sale. Are you looking to buy second-hand products because it is more respectful with the environment? Do you want to get great discounts on the items you like the most? The Amazon Warehouse program offers you the opportunity to get deep discounts on second-hand, pre-owned or simply open-box quality itemsall with a hassle-free return process and legal guarantee.

As you read, Amazon Warehouse maintains all the favorable conditions for the “normal” Amazon consumer: it works in the same way as the main one, there is the possibility of making a free return within 30 days, you can use the benefits of the subscription Prime and come with the usual 2-year warranty included.

Amazon doesn’t promote this refurbished warehouse much, but all you have to do is go to the Amazon Warehouse home page and browse through the different product categories, the most popular being Computers, Home & Kitchen, Gaming, DIY & Tools . You may also see it on some occasion directly as a purchase option in the standard version of Amazon. Simply consult the seller’s information and it will appear “Sold by Amazon Warehouse”.

Four types of product quality

Items that are relisted on Amazon Warehouse have different quality levels based on how close or far it is from the state of quality it had when it was new.

All products are subjected to a exhaustive quality control before selling them again. They examine the physical condition and function of each item and assign it to a specific category before selling it. They also inspect products to see if any accessories are missing or the packaging is damaged. Based on quality control, they assign each item one of four categories to describe its overall condition: “Like New,” “Very Good,” “Good,” and “Acceptable.”