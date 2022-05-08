Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off Dublin beach

A man in his 80s has died after he got into difficulty while swimming in the sea off Killiney beach on Sunday morning.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene, with a helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard also dispatched to the scene.

The man was transported to hospital in an ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident after a man got into difficulty in the water at Killiney Beach in Dublin earlier this morning, Sunday, 8 th May 2022.

“The man (80s) received treatment at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Via | Dublin live

