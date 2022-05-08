ASUS advances its first NVMe SSD memory

ASUS has long been a company whose image is closely linked to the world of gaming , with the ROG and TUF families as the main exponents of it. Thus, it is not surprising to know, from time to time, that the company plans to extend its product catalog not only with new devices from the product families in which it already has a presence, but also with the leap to other markets in which until then I hadn’t explored yet.

And that is what is going to happen quite soon, as we can deduce from the image published by the company itself on the ASUS ROG Taiwan page on Facebook, an image (via Videocardz) that shows us the future ASUS ROG Strix SQ7 NVMe SSD, an NVMe SSD, along with the text “Coming soon!!” at its bottom. Given that Computex is only about three weeks away, and that ASUS itself has announced its “Boundless” event for May 17, we can expect the ASUS ROG Strix SQ7 to be unveiled in a matter of weeks. weeks.

The text that accompanies the image does not reveal additional information, but we can read, in the unit itself, that we are talking about a One terabyte NVMe SSD, M.2 2280 form factorthe most standard format today, and compatible with the standard PCIe Gen 4×4. Perhaps it would be expected that the debut of ASUS in this sense would have come with a PCIE Gen 5 unit, with the focus on performance, but personally it seems much more sensible to start with the most current generation today, and reserve the top of range in performance for a second or even a third release.

With this new release, ASUS gets closer to the goal of major component manufacturers, and also assemble their own systems: have a catalog that allows the complete assembly of a PC based only on its components. In this regard, with the launch of NVMe SSDs, ASUS would only be left with one more component, its own RAM, to achieve that goal.

Be that as it may, NVMe SSD memories have gone, in a few years, from being a luxury component to being within the reach of practically all pockets. And as someone who has already experienced the leap from hard drives to the first SSDs, I am clear that this evolutionary leap has nothing to envy to that.