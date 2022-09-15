MAINGEAR Introduces Stealth Gaming Desktop PCs in Collaboration with GIGABYTE

- Advertisement -

MAINGEAR has introduced a new series of computers named Stealth Desktop. Created in with , it offers custom components that prioritize ease of installation and elimination of cable clutter.

MAINGEAR is an integrator with a good reputation for the quality of construction and finishes of the tabletops it sells. This group of personal computers have been falling in sales in the last decade in favor of laptops, convertibles and 2 in 1, but the offer is usually of a good level.

As it is difficult to “invent” when creating a desktop, the manufacturer innovates in the design and wiring management section, moving all connectors to the back of the motherboard to simplify setup. This includes ports for ATX power, CPU power, fans, USB ports, audio, front panel, and more. This approach achieves remove all visible wiring from view and improve cooling airflow.

As for the components, it mounts the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, one of the most advanced on the market, to house the latest Intel processors, Alder Lake-S, with the possibility of mounting from a Core i5-12400F to the Core i9-12900KS with 16 cores and working frequencies in turbo mode of 5.5 GHz.

The graphics card is also the same GIGABYTE “Stealth” series and specifically an RTX 3070 GAMING OC. You can install up to 64 Gbytes of DDR5 memory and for storage, you have four M.2 SSD slots, two 3.5″ bays and two 2.5″ bays.

The manufacturer also offers a wide variety of power supplies, from 750W to 1200W, Cooler Master air fans and liquid cooling systems. There is no lack of an RGB lighting system present in most of the components and also in the chassis, an AORUS C300G STEALTH ATX tower.

To highlight something that we love about the American integrator, its equipment is 100% Zero Bloatware, without any third party software. This MAINGEAR Stealth Gaming Desktop created in collaboration with one of the greats in the component sector looks very good: GIGABYTE. Its price starts from a base price of $1,999 and can be configured on its official page.