iOS16.1 beta 1: the battery percentage also arrives on the iPhone mini, 11 and XR

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.1going to correct the shot on one of the most controversial choices of iOS 16, namely the exclusion of some iphones from the list of those that can view the battery percentage on the main screen.
The novelty appeared in one of the beta of iOS 16 released in early August and until now it concerned all iPhones with notches, with the exception of iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini, but with iOS 16.1 things are about to change. The new version of the operating system, in fact, introduces this possibility also for the models mentionedtherefore going to offer the same interface on every iPhone with notch.
In short, what seems to be a meaningless limitation turned out to be such and Apple has correctly brought this small – but for some significant – news on all models, as evidenced also by the opening image of this article that depicts our newly updated iPhone 13 mini.
The release of the beta 1 of iOS 16.1 was obviously accompanied by the publication of the other betas for all the other operating systems, including one new build of iPadOS 16.1 and the first of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1.
Recall that iPadOS 16 has not been officially released and will never arrive in this version, but iPadOS 16.1 will be published directly in October. This is because the work done on Stage Manager required further refinement in order to be brought into the hands of all iPad owners equipped with M1 SoCs.
Last night’s wave of updates also saw the arrival of one new stable versioneven if in this case it is an update dedicated only to solving some youth problems of the brand new iPhones 14. The build is number 20A371 and concerns iOS 16.0.1which introduces the following fixes on the latest iPhones:
- Fixed a data activation and migration issue when setting up the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
- Photos looked softer when zooming in landscape on iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Enterprise account login could fail on some apps
The update will be offered to users already in the phase of the first configuration of the phone, in order to avoid problems during this phase, since the first item of the changelog concerns precisely this aspect.
