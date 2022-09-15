iOS16.1 beta 1: the battery percentage also arrives on the iPhone mini, 11 and XR

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.1going to correct the shot on one of the most controversial choices of iOS 16, namely the exclusion of some s from the list of those that can view the percentage on the main screen.

The novelty appeared in one of the beta of iOS 16 released in early August and until now it concerned all iPhones with notches, with the exception of iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini, but with iOS 16.1 things are about to change. The new version of the operating system, in fact, introduces this possibility also for the models mentionedtherefore going to offer the same interface on every iPhone with notch.

In short, what seems to be a meaningless limitation turned out to be such and Apple has correctly brought this small – but for some significant – news on all models, as evidenced also by the opening image of this article that depicts our newly updated iPhone 13 mini.