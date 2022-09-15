The Reely Free Men 2.0 6×6 is a new edition of the scale crawler Free Men 2.0 (test report) . The biggest difference to the predecessor: The vehicle relies on three axles with all-wheel drive (6×6). The model for the body is now not a G-Class from Mercedes-Benz, but a pick-up. The RC car is “ready to run” (RTR) – so it can be put into operation immediately after charging the battery.

Crawlers are characterized by particularly pronounced climbing properties on difficult terrain, with which you can drive over stones and branches or climb steep hills. Fast pace is not on the agenda here. We tested Conrad ‘s scale crawler. We show other RC off-roaders of this type in the guide to remote- controlled crawlers from 30 euros: Now it’s the end of the terrain .

design and scope of delivery

The Free Men with three axles looks brutal at first glance. The paint finish of the PC body in matt anthracite contributes to this. The six wheels with a diameter of 118 mm are also massive. The tires have a width of 45 mm. The scale is 1:10, so the RC Crawler XL has dimensions of 656 mm x 240 mm x 255 mm – it no longer fits in a backpack. The weight is almost 4 kg. The RC vehicle is not intended as a toy for children, Reely recommends an age of 14 and over.

The packaging is also commendable, as it does not contain any plastic at all. Cords are used to fix the vehicle, and the extensive range of accessories is delivered to the customer packed in brown paper bags. This includes, among other things, a remote control including four AA batteries, a charger and the NiMh battery and additional accessories and spare parts as well as stickers.

A switch for the cruise control in the chassis is also used to switch on the pick-up – but you can only get to it if you remove the body. That gets annoying all the time. You should also be careful not to completely detach the Velcro from the body when you pull it off. An LED bar is mounted on the roof, and there are also front and rear lights on the pick-up. The LED lamps have to be connected to the on-board electronics via a central cable. Then you press a small switch on the wiring.

To remove the body, undo six clamps on the hood and cargo bed, as well as the two Velcro straps on the sides of the chassis. Underneath is the electric motor and the battery, which is also fixed in a tub with a Velcro fastener. The electronics are splash-proof. So there’s nothing wrong with going for a spin through the terrain, even in the rain or on a damp surface. After use, however, you can expect some cleaning work, as the interior is not completely shielded by the body. Should the vehicle roll over, a roll cage in the platform protects against major damage.

drive and battery

A powerful, electric 550 brush motor serves as the drive. Brushless motors are increasingly being found in fast RC cars in the higher-priced segment. These are light, powerful and have almost no wear. For off-road vehicles, however, brushed motors are still the first choice. They develop the torque more evenly and, due to the higher weight, also ensure a favorable center of gravity in the vehicle. A high speed is irrelevant for a crawler anyway. Climbing properties are important here. The top speed is therefore not that high at 10 km/h.

A NiMH rechargeable battery with 7.2 volts and six cells serves as the energy source. A suitable charger is included, for a complete charging process you should estimate about 2 hours. Here you should note the following: The NiMH battery only develops its full capacity after about three to five charging cycles. The crawler drives through the terrain for around 13 minutes before the battery has to be connected to the mains again. That sounds short, but it’s not unusual for a vehicle of this type. The Reely Free Men 2.0 6×6 is also suitable for operation with a LiPo battery. But you need a separate charger for this.

The drive takes place with a double gearbox for IOC (“Inversion of Control”) over all six wheels (6×6). The three portal axles offer ample spring travel of a good 30 mm with oil-filled plastic and aluminum shock absorbers. The steering rod is made of metal, the main gear is made of plastic.

control and driving experience

The pistol-shaped remote control transmits at 2.4 GHz on four channels. There are also options for trimming the steering and acceleration, including steering reversal.

The Reely Free Men 2.0 6×6 feels most comfortable on unpaved surfaces. With the crawler, we were able to climb a steep climb on most forest floors and also tackle larger branches or tree stumps without any problems. With the soft suspension, however, caution is also required when steering sharply on soft ground – otherwise the vehicle will quickly tip over.

At the beginning you shouldn’t be surprised if after a few minutes the driving fun is over on difficult terrain. The battery actually needs several charging cycles before it can fully develop its capacity. Once that’s the case, riding the Free Men 2.0 6×6 over branches, rocks or forest floor is a lot of fun – unfortunately the fun is over relatively quickly.

Price

The Reely Free Men 2.0 6×6 currently costs 262 euros from Conrad . The predecessor Free Men 2.0 (test report) with two axes is 215 euros.

Conclusion

The Reely Free Men 2.0 6×6 convinces with a brute look and as a scale crawler is aimed at advanced RC pilots aged 14 and over. Driving off-road is a lot of fun, and the engine develops a lot of power. The large suspension travel allows overcoming severe bumps. However, this also increases the risk of a rollover. The body sits not quite ideally. The Velcro fastener in particular looks as if it could come off after just a few uses. In addition, the on/off switch underneath the body is not so easy to reach.

If a vehicle with two axles is enough for you, you should take a look at the cheaper Reely Free Men 2.0 (test report) , which also has pronounced climbing properties. If you prefer to whiz across meadows and gravel at high speed, take a look at the Reely Rat MX XL (test report) . This looks particularly martial due to the look based on the end-time film “Mad Max”.