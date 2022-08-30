Mafia 4 has development announced and the first game is free on Steam

2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have that a fourth game in the franchise is in . Over the course of this year, we’ve heard several rumors about the supposed Mafia 4, which should tell a story that takes place before the game. Although the studio has confirmed the development, we don’t yet have great details about its story or the time period in which the game takes place.

In a new interview published on the official Mafia game website, Roman Hladík, general manager of the Hangar 13 studio, revealed that the next game in the series is on the way. Hladík, who has worked on all titles in the Mafia franchise, made it clear that the project’s development is still in the early stages and should take some time to launch. - Advertisement - The announcement comes in conjunction with the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration, so it’s good to see the franchise continue into the future.

I’m happy to confirm that we’ve started work on an entirely new Mafia project! While we’re a few years away and can’t share anything else right now, we’re really excited to continue working on this beloved franchise and entertain our players with new stories.

In addition to the announcement about the new game, the developer also announced that it will distribute it for free on PC through Steam. The promotion is valid between the 1st and 5th of September. See more details about the game below:

Minimum requirements: OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.4 GHz or faster

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Video Card: DirectX 9.0 compatible 3D graphics card

Storage: 3 GB available space The game will be available at this link.