New beta version of WhatsApp allows language switching within the application itself

As was speculated in April, the beta version 2.22.19.10 of WhatsApp for Android brings the possibility to change the directly within the , without having to go to the device’s settings menu. The option is present in the settings menu of the app itself. For beta users, the first access introductory menu has also been changed. Thus, according to the WA Beta Info, whenever you install or reinstall the application, the message “Choose your language to start” will appear and then it will be possible to change the languages ​​in the menu mentioned above. The function was initially available in the Indian market, but with the success among users, the developers decided to extend it to the international market.

Another feature of the social network confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg himself is the end-to-end purchases made directly in the app. The function is available to users in India due to the partnership with JioMart supermarket, which allows adding items to cart and making payment via private chat. As for the version that the general public has access to, the possibility of transferring the conversation history from an Android device to an iOS has been a novelty. In weeks, the function will also be available to react to messages with any emoji on the list, create groups with up to 512 participants and send files with up to 2 GB.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. A new option in the beta version aims to allow users to change the language in a simple way, something that is often complicated. Recently, the MPF asked WhatsApp to postpone the release of the Communities feature in Europe to 2023.

Changing the language of mobile applications is not usually an easy task, mainly because it is linked to the operating system. The latest version of WhatsApp beta seeks to eliminate this problem. O WABetaInfo reports that the beta version 2.22.9.13 introduced language switching for only a few, but the 2.22.10.2 led to more users. The photo below gives you an idea of ​​how the feature will work.

The option to switch languages ​​can be found in the three-dot menu in the upper right corner, in the settings part. WhatsApp is not the first app to introduce a system-independent language switch. The most notorious example is Google Maps, which has had the feature since early 2021. One of the features of Android 13 will be the ability to change the language in each app separately, something that users have wanted for a long time.