Asus anticipates that its new gaming mobile will bring the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

After the presentation of the new ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro last July, Asus has announced in a tweet that in a few weeks will present the new member of the family, the new ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, of which it has only anticipated that It will come with the new MediaTek 9000+, presented at the end of last June to compete against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is an improved version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 which has improved the speed of its main core to reach a maximum of 3.2 GHz, thus being able to match the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.



The new member that will not leave anyone indifferent

From the video included in the tweet, no more information can be extracted, but coming to belong to the same family, it is likely that it will also have the same design or even some of the capabilities seen in the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. .

In this sense, it is likely that we can see the new member with an AMOLED FullHD + screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, and even also have a generous 6,000 mAh battery, in addition to, obviously, integrated action triggers.

The date to which Asus has set the presentation is September 19, at which time it will reveal all the characteristics of the new member, which will probably be launched with a view to the next Christmas dates, which is where the technological presentations that are taking place in these months will be pointing, and that will not be few, with some presentations already scheduled for next September.

If the performance is as some tests suggest, we could be facing the fastest Android mobile on the marketsomething that will tip the balance towards this new model by those who at this point are already debating between the previous options or the new member that is about to appear.

We will have to wait a few weeks to find out all the details of this model, which is already finding future admirers for everything that it will be able to offer to those who purchase its units.

