5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsApplemacOS: Dropbox loses support for external storage after Apple API changes

macOS: Dropbox loses support for external storage after Apple API changes

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
macOS: Dropbox loses support for external storage after Apple API changes
1676500363 macos dropbox loses support for external storage after apple api.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple is making changes to a key macOS file management API that should make cloud apps like Dropbox Forced to drop support for syncing with external storage devices.

The API in question is the File Provider, which synchronizes user documents with remote storage units. The company has made changes to its behavior, and as of the latest versions of macOS Ventura, the tool will require cloud services to keep their files in a specific folder on the local system.

Problem will affect users who update to the new version of the software (Image: Reproduction)

With this, the folder with files saved in Dropbox will be located in “CloudStorage”, in the Library. This will prevent the cloud storage service from syncing with file locations stored on third-party devices such as external SSDs.

- Advertisement -

“Due to the change in the Dropbox folder location, files that were previously linked in some third-party apps will need to be relinked,” explains the Dropbox support page.

The change could cause serious damage to the company, as users who depend on an external storage device for projects synchronized with the cloud service were caught by surprise, and will possibly look for alternative services.

For now, there is still no way to know if other cloud storage providers will experience the same problem, but it is possible that a significant portion uses the API File Provider. Apple has not commented on the matter.

Dropbox will roll over automatically via an update already available on the server side, so all users should end up getting the new version over the next few weeks.

- Advertisement -

Will you be affected by the Dropbox change? Comment!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

NVIDIA and Intel Announce New Workstations to Unleash Creativity and Productivity Potential

This Wednesday afternoon (14), NVIDIA and Intel announced the training of new workstations, with...
Latest news

The GOP Is Starting to Plot Against Donald Trump

It is also a conversation reminiscent of one many had before. Back in 2016,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.