NVIDIA and Intel Announce New Workstations to Unleash Creativity and Productivity Potential

The workstations feature the latest Intel Xeon W and Intel Xeon Scalable processors, combined with NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, plus NVIDIA ConnectX-6 SmartNICs.

This Wednesday afternoon (14), NVIDIA and Intel announced the training of new workstations, with a focus on revolutionizing performance for workflows in architecture, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

Key tasks designed for professionals to deliver critical results faster include AI-enhanced applications, photorealistic rendering, and simulation. With a union of next-generation CPUs, GPUs and advanced networking, it can handle demanding workloads in data science, manufacturing, broadcast, healthcare, media and entertainment.

“Professionals demand advanced power and performance to run the most intensive workflows, such as using AI, rendering in real-time or running multiple applications simultaneously. The new Intel and NVIDIA-Ada powered workstations deliver unprecedented speed, power and efficiency, enabling professionals anywhere to take on the most complex workflows across industries.” Bob Pette Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA

These new workloads include metaverse applications and the rise of generative AI, both powered by the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. The NVIDIA RTX 6000 GPU targets energy efficiency and performance for workstations, with 142 third-generation RT cores, 568 fourth-generation Tensor cores, and 18,176 state-of-the-art CUDA cores, accompanied by 48 GB of graphics memory.

In turn, the Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 series of processors allow greater scalability to increase performance. In the case of the top of the line Intel Xeon w9-3495X, there are up to 56 cores in a single socket, redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache. This model offers up to 28% more single-threading and 120% more multi-threading over its predecessors.