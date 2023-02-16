5G News
NVIDIA and Intel Announce New Workstations to Unleash Creativity and Productivity Potential

By Abraham
NVIDIA and Intel Announce New Workstations to Unleash Creativity and Productivity Potential
This Wednesday afternoon (14), NVIDIA and Intel announced the training of new workstations, with a focus on revolutionizing performance for workflows in architecture, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

The workstations feature the latest Intel Xeon W and Intel Xeon Scalable processors, combined with NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, plus NVIDIA ConnectX-6 SmartNICs.

Key tasks designed for professionals to deliver critical results faster include AI-enhanced applications, photorealistic rendering, and simulation. With a union of next-generation CPUs, GPUs and advanced networking, it can handle demanding workloads in data science, manufacturing, broadcast, healthcare, media and entertainment.

“Professionals demand advanced power and performance to run the most intensive workflows, such as using AI, rendering in real-time or running multiple applications simultaneously. The new Intel and NVIDIA-Ada powered workstations deliver unprecedented speed, power and efficiency, enabling professionals anywhere to take on the most complex workflows across industries.”

Bob Pette

Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA

These new workloads include metaverse applications and the rise of generative AI, both powered by the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. The NVIDIA RTX 6000 GPU targets energy efficiency and performance for workstations, with 142 third-generation RT cores, 568 fourth-generation Tensor cores, and 18,176 state-of-the-art CUDA cores, accompanied by 48 GB of graphics memory.

In turn, the Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 series of processors allow greater scalability to increase performance. In the case of the top of the line Intel Xeon w9-3495X, there are up to 56 cores in a single socket, redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache. This model offers up to 28% more single-threading and 120% more multi-threading over its predecessors.

“The latest Intel Xeon W processors — featuring an innovative new computing architecture — are uniquely designed to help professional users handle the most challenging workloads of today and tomorrow. Combining our new Intel Xeon workstation processors with the latest NVIDIA GPUs will unlock innovation and creativity for creative professionals, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and power users around the world.”

Roger Chandler

Vice President and General Manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions in the Client Computing Group at Intel

Availability

The newest generation of workstations powered by Intel Xeon W and Intel Scalable processors and next-generation NVIDIA RTX Ada GPUs will be available for pre-order soon in Latin America, primarily from HP.

The companies also promise to reach out to other partners in the near future. The values ​​have not been disclosed for the time being.

What do you think of the new workstations with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA? Comment with us!

