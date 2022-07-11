MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and more coming soon to vintage

HomeTech GiantsAppleMacBook Pro with Touch Bar and more coming soon to vintage

By Brian Adam
The company will bring some products to its vintage-titled list on July 31, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, both of which integrate the Touch Bar. apple shared this data via a note that was published through the Apple Stores, as well as some other service providers affiliated with the company during this week.

Touch Bar on MacBook Pro

A few yesterdays ago the Touch Bar MacBook Pro model hit the market, more specifically in October 2016. The device was actually part of a completely revamped design of the normal MacBook Pro.

Among the novelties of the model were some such as: much lighter and more powerful chassis, as well as a detailed butterfly keyboard, Touch ID, larger Trackpad; in addition to including a special quality as only Thunderbolt ports and headphone jack.

The particularity of this model among the other features is the Touch Bar. Unfortunately, this disappeared over time, after the arrival of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Nevertheless, there are still customers who can find it in the 13″ MacBook Pro models that are still accessible.

The MacRumors Medium obtained related information. Everything seems to point to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, as well as some more devices that will enter the vintage list at the end of the month. Among the devices there are some interesting ones, but if you would like to view it, the list of teams that will enter the list by the end of July are the following:

  • The 2016 edition 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports.
  • The 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro that has four Thunderbolt ports.
  • MacBook Pro 15-inch 2016 release.
  • MacBook Air 13-inch Early 2015 Edition.
  • MacBook 12-inch edition early 2016.
  • 21.5-inch iMac Late 2015.
  • 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K, 2015.
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi.
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi and Cellular.

Apple and its vintage products

The company has determined that the equipment called “Vintage” are those that have been distributed after five years of their sale. If Apple continues this line, then remembering the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that were the first to come out, they stopped being distributed years ago, specifically June 2017.

It wasn’t until a year later, in 2018, that these vintage products came in for official repair by Apple. The services and Apple Store could finally be available for repair, but only up to two years after being considered in the vintage list. Furthermore this situation is only possible if the repair providers have the right parts available.

There is also the list of obsolete products. In this list will enter the iPad mini produced in 2012, also for July 31. It should be noted that the “obsolete” list for Apple is considered after 7 years of the last production for sale of some equipment. Likewise, these devices can no longer enter the category of repair by Apple, unless some extra law allows it.

