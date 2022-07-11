Nubia RedMagic 7S and Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro: two powerful beasts and little to envy the design of the Nothing Phone (1)

’s RedMagic sub-brand is one of the most serious about mobile gaming. After the RedMagic 7 and RedMagic 7 Pro that we met in February, now the company has released the new RedMagic 7S and RedMagic 7S Pro.

Both terminals follow in the footsteps of the previous generation, although now moving to the most modern Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and with the same spaceship aesthetic that, on this occasion, reminds us a bit of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1).

Nubia RedMagic 7s and 7s Pro data sheet

Nubia RedMagic 7S Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro Screen AMOLED 6.8″

FullHD+

165Hz

720hz touch AMOLED 6.8″

FullHD+

120Hz

960hz touch Dimensions and weight 170.57 x 78.33 x 9.5mm

215g 166.27 x 77.1 x 9.98mm

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8/12/16GB

LPDDR5 12/16/18GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128/256/512GB

UFS 3.1 256/512GB/1TB

UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 8MP 8MP

under the screen Rear camera 64MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro 64MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro Drums 4,500mAh

120W fast charge 5,000mAh

Fast charge 135W Operating system Red Magic OS 5.5 Red Magic OS 5.5 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

jack 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

jack Others ICE Magic Cooling System 9.0

Dual triggers at 520 Hz

stereo speakers

RGB lights ICE Magic Cooling 10.0

Dual triggers at 520 Hz

stereo speakers

RGB lights Price From 589 euros to change From 766 euros to change

Nubia RedMagic 7S

The more modest of the two – if that can be said of this beast – is the Nubia RedMagic 7S. It has the ultimate in power, something that is evident in the combination of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with the complex cooling technology of the house ICE Magic Cooling 9.0, with nine layers.

The Nubia RedMagic 7S mounts a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution that curiously mounts a higher refresh rate than the Pro model: 165Hz refresh rate nothing less, and with 720 Hz of tactile response. In return, the 8-megapixel front camera is located in the upper frame, while in the Pro model it is under the screen.

For photography, the Nubia RedMagic 7S bets on a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixels of resolution for the wide angle and a third sensor for macro photography of 2 megapixels. RGB lights are not lacking in the terminal, nor are gaming triggers, which have a 520 Hz response.

The terminal has stereo speakers and a battery of 4,500 mAh capacity that supports 120W fast chargingslightly smaller than the Pro model. It comes with the Red Magic OS 5.5 layer based on Android 12 pre-installed, with plenty of optimizations for games.

Nubia RedMagic 7s Pro

The Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro is the most complete model to date. The built-in processor is the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1although it comes with more RAM and storage: up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the screen there are also changes. The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel maintains the Full HD+ resolution but this time with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch response rate of 960 Hz. In return, the 8 megapixel front camera is located under the screeninstead of in the top frame.

In the rest of the cameras there are no changes: the terminal mounts a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a third 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography.

With RGB lights, a ten-layer cooling system and a completely futuristic , the Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro mounts a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 135W fast charginghas two triggers at 520 Hz and comes with RedMagic OS 5.5 based on Android 12 pre-installed.

Versions and prices of the Nubia RedMagic 7s and 7s Pro

The Nubia RedMagic 7S and Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro have been released first in China and we still don’t know if they will be sold globally. Both are available in finishes with or without a transparent back:

Nubia RedMagic 7S 8+128GB : 3999 yuan, 589 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S 12+256GB : 4799 yuan, 707 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S 12+256 GB transparent : 4899 yuan, 722 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S 16+512 GB transparent : 5499 yuan, 811 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro 12+256GB : 5199 yuan, 767 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro 16+512GB : 5999 yuan, 885 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro 12+256 GB transparent : 5299 yuan, 781 euros to change.

Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro 16+512 GB transparent: 5999 yuan, 885 euros to change.

More information | Nubian