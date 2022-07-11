HomeTech NewsAppsTwitter tests CoTuits, tweets written half by two authors

Twitter tests CoTuits, tweets written half by two authors

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
cotuit
cotuit
- Advertisement -
Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

cotuit

For the first time Twitter is allowing that a tweet has two authors. This is a new feature called CoTuit that will convert two accounts into authors, with both accounts being tagged in the same tweet.

The CoTuit appears simultaneously in the two timelines of both authors

At the moment Twitter has confirmed that the new function is in the testing phase with a small group of users, although the social network has already been experimenting with the concept since the beginning of 2022. Currently selected accounts from the United States, Canada and Korea from the South can post these CoTweets.

[mb_related_posts1]

Joseph J. Nuñez, Twitter spokesman, explains that this is yet another attempt to generate features capable of offering growth in the reach of the social network, in addition to reaching new audiences. In this sense, it is considered that the collaboration between two tweeters that share the same tweet with co-authorship could work by increasing the reach.

Dark Souls, the giant roots of Lost Izalith in the real world: Ta Prohm

The effectiveness of this type of publication could reach author profiles that share interests and audiences, but it can also be operational for those with complementary audiences, as well as offering opportunities to reach new and different audiences.

The way CoTuits works is simple, with both users appearing as shared authors, whose names will appear together in the header of the tweet. To write it, both authors must agree on the content (either through direct messages from the social network itself or by another method), and when they have the final content one of them must take the initiativewriting the tweet (in this case the co-tweet) inviting the other co-author through a new option consisting of an invitation.

The new CoTuit option is the one that gives way to this new type of publication, and when doing so, the list of followers is also accessed to click on the one who is going to be the co-author. The co-author must accept the invitation and once accepted the co-tweet is published instantly in the timelines of both usersstating both as co-authors of the same, so that the followers of both users can see it.

Other social networks also have similar options, such as Instagram, which allows publications with two simultaneous authors since last year.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

The first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar goes vintage from July 31st | List

They will become vintage soon the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar presented by...
Europe

Electricity supplies to some French companies could be cut due to energy disruption, minister says

The French government is working on "load-shedding plans" that could see electricity and gas...
Android

Nubia RedMagic 7S and Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro: two powerful beasts and little to envy the design of the Nothing Phone (1)

Nubia's RedMagic sub-brand is one of the most serious about mobile gaming....
Apple

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and more coming soon to vintage

The company will bring some products to its vintage-titled list on July 31, including...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.