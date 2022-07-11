Twitter tests CoTuits, tweets written half by two authors

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For the first time Twitter is allowing that a tweet has two authors. This is a new feature called CoTuit that will convert two accounts into authors, with both accounts being tagged in the same tweet.

The CoTuit appears simultaneously in the two timelines of both authors

At the moment Twitter has confirmed that the new function is in the testing phase with a small group of users, although the social network has already been experimenting with the concept since the beginning of 2022. Currently selected accounts from the United States, Canada and Korea from the South can post these CoTweets.

[mb_related_posts1]

Joseph J. Nuñez, Twitter spokesman, explains that this is yet another attempt to generate features capable of offering growth in the reach of the social network, in addition to reaching new audiences. In this sense, it is considered that the collaboration between two tweeters that share the same tweet with co-authorship could work by increasing the reach.

The effectiveness of this type of publication could reach author profiles that share interests and audiences, but it can also be operational for those with complementary audiences, as well as offering opportunities to reach new and different audiences.

Share the spotlight and engage with new audiences. Select accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea can now send invites to CoTweet! This experiment will run for a limited time. —TwitterCreate (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

The way CoTuits works is simple, with both users appearing as shared authors, whose names will appear together in the header of the tweet. To write it, both authors must agree on the content (either through direct messages from the social network itself or by another method), and when they have the final content one of them must take the initiativewriting the tweet (in this case the co-tweet) inviting the other co-author through a new option consisting of an invitation.

The new CoTuit option is the one that gives way to this new type of publication, and when doing so, the list of followers is also accessed to click on the one who is going to be the co-author. The co-author must accept the invitation and once accepted the co-tweet is published instantly in the timelines of both usersstating both as co-authors of the same, so that the followers of both users can see it.

Other social networks also have similar options, such as Instagram, which allows publications with two simultaneous authors since last year.

[mb_related_posts2]