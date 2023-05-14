LG’s 65-inch C2 OLED TV is on sale for nearly its best price to date

- Advertisement -

Despite being last year’s model, the C2 strikes a great balance between performance and price. The newer C3 model offers more processing power and new picture modes, but otherwise, it’s a relatively minor update. Like the C3, the 2022 model features a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, as well as a variable refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. The 4K TV also showcases the kind of rich contrast, great viewing angles, and inky blacks for which OLED TVs are known, making it a great pick for next-gen gamers or anyone who just wants to binge Succession.

For those entrenched in the Apple world, few smart speakers offer the kind of integration afforded by the second-gen HomePod — which is currently on sale in white at B&H Photo for $279 ($20 off).

Although the realm of premium smart speakers has somewhat changed with the recent arrival of the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, Apple's latest release still proves Apple has been paying attention to the competition. The resurrected HomePod has slightly better sound than the original model, comes equipped with useful temperature and humidity sensors, and functions as a more capable smart home assistant thanks to recent Siri advancements and the number of devices that are now compatible with Apple Home. What's more, the new model supports Apple's spatial audio feature and can act as a wireless speaker when paired with the latest Apple TV 4K and a modern TV — a boon if you're already tapped into Apple's ecosystem, especially if you own two to pair in stereo.

If you’re the proud owner of a Pixel 6 or 7-series phone and looking for a charger that really makes the most of your device, Google’s second-gen Pixel Stand is currently matching its all-time low of $59 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

Google’s wireless charger can deliver up to 23W speeds to compatible Pixel models, but it also offers a few Pixel-specific features in addition to fast charging. The handy stand can automatically turn on “do not disturb” mode when you place your phone on the charger, for instance, and prompt your phone to display images from your Google Photos library if you’re someone who likes to gawk at pics of your kids while at your desk. It can handle all your other Qi charging needs as well, just in case you have a pair of Pixel Buds to go along with it. First 90Hz OLED displays for laptops arrive this year: Samsung announces mass production

Spring is here, the weather is starting to turn, and — for many of us — summer excursions are just on the horizon. Luckily, if you’re not someone who likes to leave their tech at home when camping or running things off the grid, Anker’s 521 portable power station is now matching its all-time low of $186.99 ($63 off) on Amazon.

Like Anker's better-known chargers, the PowerHouse 521 is both a reliable and convenient way to juice up a number of gadgets when you're away from a reliable power source. The durable station features a built-in floodlight and an LED readout for keeping tabs on output, along with a 256Wh capacity that makes it suitable for charging phones, laptops, tablets, and even small appliances. Most importantly, however, is that it's equipped with a pair of AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a single USB-C port that shares a total of 200W of power, giving you a convenient means for charging everything in your tech arsenal no matter where you are.

Update May 12th, 2:54PM ET: Added the current promo available on a single AirTag, which drops the price of the location tracker to $25 at Amazon and Best Buy.