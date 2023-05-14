Google Chrome Tests Android 14’s Predictive Back Feature to Show Last Page

One of the novelties released by Google to developers during its annual I/O 2023 conference is the possibility of integrating the Predictive Back feature into the Google Chrome browser in Android 14. The functionality consists of a preview technology, capable of showing the user a preview of the home screen, as he swipes away from the edge of the screen. This includes the home screen and last visited page.

According to Google, the intention is to make individuals feel more “premium” and to reduce the accidental exit of applications. The intention is to activate the feature by default in Chrome, with the arrival of Android 14, but it can already be found as an option from the second beta. - Advertisement - In the specific case of Chrome, the browser has taken advantage of the tool to create a kind of “prototypes” of visualization of the previous web page, while you slide backwards. Glimmer, a tool that makes presentations automatically

In addition to Google Chrome, the Material You-themed interface has also been taking advantage of Predictive Back in other situations, such as animations in navigation menus, search pages, and the bottom navigation bar. You can test the feature still on Android 13, if the option appears in the following path: Settings > System > Developer Options > Predictive “Back” Gesture Animations. So, what do you expect from the new feature for the next version of Android? Give us your opinion!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

