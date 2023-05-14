Gurman: Apple could present a new M3 Pro chip at WWDC

- Advertisement -

If we already said that as we get closer to the WWDC in June of this year, the rumors will increase. Now Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman tells us that Apple is testing a new M3 Pro chip on one of the most powerful machines the company has ever made: A MacBook Pro.

M3 Pro chip in a MacBook Pro with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores

We already assumed that there would be no M3 chip this year. Rumors had indicated that its production would not begin until the end of this year and that therefore, its use would not occur. well into the year 2024.

- Advertisement -

We were also already thinking that at WWDC this year, at the beginning of June and despite the fact that it is a developers’ conference, we might see new hardware and among them the existence of a new MacBook Air and a more than likely Mac Pro stood out.

However, we can update all this, because it seems that Gurman has new information who claim that we will see a new Mac yes, but we will also have a new chip.

According to analyst sources, the M3 Pro chip, is being tested in a high-end MacBook Pro. That it runs the upcoming macOS 14 update and sure enough, it’s expected to be announced at WWDC next month. This chip could be the entry-level M3 Pro for the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launching next year. The chip is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC’s 3nm process for significant performance improvements and power efficiency.

However, he also states that to see this M3 Pro, you must first see the other more basic chip models. Those that should go on other machines. So if Gurman says the M3 Pro will be unveiled at WWDC, so will the others. This year 2023 will be incredible as a way of launching new Macs.

- Advertisement -

By the way, in his newsletter he also talked about the 15-inch MacBook Air and indeed we continue with the same news. It will be released this year but it will come with the M2 chip. Do you understand? I don’t.