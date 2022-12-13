Leaks indicate HP Omen notebooks with NVIDIA RTX 4090 and Intel Core i7-13700HX

A notebook listing at a Romanian retailer hints at the arrival of NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics cards in models from HP’s Omen lineup. In this sense, it is the Omen 17 model, which has not yet been announced but should be the successor to the devices launched in June this year. In general, devices should hit the market with Intel’s 13th generation processors. As for the GPU, some previous rumors have already suggested the possibility of the RTX 40, including the 4090, being equipped with laptops in the most advanced segment. Likewise, it is something that certainly impacts the price of products.

The person responsible for the leak is the user @momomo_us, who posted an image that appears to show the 2023 variants of HP’s Omen 17 model. However, the listing does not show any pictures of the items, despite bringing a brief summary of the specifications that the devices may have. - Advertisement - It is also worth mentioning that there is not much change between the notebooks listed. For example, they all have the same Intel processor: the Core i7-13700HX, which is a chip with 16 cores (8 for performance and 8 for energy efficiency) and 24 threads. Likewise, they have the same 17-inch screen with Full HD resolution.



