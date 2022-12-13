Cellular market registers drop of almost 20% in Latin America in the 3rd quarter of 2022

The most recent report by the company specialized in market analysis Counterpoint Research, released this Monday (12), indicated a drop of almost 20% in the cell phone market in Latin America during the 3rd quarter of 2022. According to Counterpoint figures, the decline was 13% compared to the previous year and 17.3% compared to the previous quarter of 2022. samsung was the manufacturer that most grew its market share in that period.





At the Q3 2022, the South Korean brand had a 36% share in Latin America and managed to expand to 40% a year later. THE Motorola appeared in the sequence with 22% and recorded a loss of 1% compared to the same period in 2021. - Advertisement - In turn, the Xiaomi also expanded its market and reached 13% against 10% a year ago. THE apple remained stable at 4% in the region. Already the OPPO had a slight drop of 1% and the participation of other manufacturers also shrank from 23% to 18%.