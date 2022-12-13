Cellular market registers drop of almost 20% in Latin America in the 3rd quarter of 2022

The most recent report by the company specialized in market analysis Counterpoint Research, released this Monday (12), indicated a drop of almost 20% in the cell phone market in Latin America during the 3rd quarter of 2022.
According to Counterpoint figures, the decline was 13% compared to the previous year and 17.3% compared to the previous quarter of 2022. samsung was the manufacturer that most grew its market share in that period.
At the Q3 2022, the South Korean brand had a 36% share in Latin America and managed to expand to 40% a year later. THE Motorola appeared in the sequence with 22% and recorded a loss of 1% compared to the same period in 2021.
In turn, the Xiaomi also expanded its market and reached 13% against 10% a year ago. THE apple remained stable at 4% in the region. Already the OPPO had a slight drop of 1% and the participation of other manufacturers also shrank from 23% to 18%.
The price range of smartphones above US$ 700 – about R$ 3,726 in direct conversion – saw the greatest growth in the region and much of this was due to the advance of Apple and the samsungas assessed by Counterpoint Research analyst Andres Silva.
“Despite the economic downturn, the $700+ price range has seen the most growth. Apple and Samsung flagships have driven this growth in this segment. On the other hand, the sub$150 price segment has had the most biggest drop in relation to the previous year”, highlighted Silva.