Kioxia XG8, more supply of PCIe Gen4 SSDs

Kioxia XG8 is the new series of SSDs announced by the company formerly known as Toshiba Memory America, Inc. It is intended to cover a wide range of equipment as it can be installed in laptops and desktops of any range of features, including gaming machines. or workstations.

Kioxia XG8 will expand the offer of solid state drives connected to the interface PCIe Gen 4the highest performing for client storage until Gen5 drives arrive probably by the end of the year.

The drives use an M.2 2280 form factor that is taking over completely in new computers. The interface used is the aforementioned PCIe Gen4 x4 and the protocol is the NVMe 1.4the most advanced available, enabling improved thermal management and power loss notifications to protect data from forced shutdowns.

NAND flash memories used they are their own and have a well-deserved well-earned fame since Toshiba produced the best in the segment. They are fifth-generation 112-layer BiCS NAND flash, which Kioxia manages internally, also with its own controller.

Like other units of this manufacturer, we must highlight the security features of these units since they have end-to-end data protection for greater data integrity and are optionally compatible with solutions that use the latest TCG Pyrite and Opal standards.

Kioxia has not provided specific performance data, except to ensure that “will deliver state-of-the-art performance to demanding customer environments”. Taking into account the memories and interface used, they must offer performance in data transfer in sequential readings in the environments of 7,000 MB per second.

The Kioxia XG8 will be available in four storage capacities: 512 GB, 1, 2 and 4 TB. We do not have prices or availability for these solutions that should continue to encourage the purchase of SSDs connected to the PCIe Gen4 interface, the most interesting on the market for performance.