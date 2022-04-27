MobileAndroid

Official Huawei MatePad: lean and economical for those who can give up Android

Abraham

It has arrived Next generation Huawei MatePad: the Chinese giant has just announced it, and it is already available for purchase at the official website. It has a 10.4 “display instead of 11 like the previous one, but it maintains its lines and general style – which we could define as a clear recent iPad derivation. The tablet is beautifully thin (just over 7 mm) and has a promising audio sector thanks to the 4 speakers made by Harman Kardon. Input via stylus is supported, specifically the second generation Huawei M-pierfiPencil.

The tablet does not have Android: as we now know, due to the ban, it mounts the open-source operating system developed by Harmony OS in version 2.0. No Google services (Play Store included), therefore, but a Huawei App Gallery increasingly supplied and rich in applications. There is also a new desktop mode and a refined multi-window system.

HUAWEI MATEPAD: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • FullView 10.4 “IPS display, resolution 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, typical brightness 470 nits
  • SoC: Huawei Kirin 710A
    • CPU: 4x Arm Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz + 4x Arm Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz
    • GPU: Arm Mali G51
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD (max 512 GB)
  • Cameras:
    • front: 8 MP, aperture f / 2.0, fixed focus
    • rear: 13 MP, f / 1.8 aperture, autofocus, LED flash
  • Battery: 7,250mAh, claimed up to 28 days of standby time, up to 12h of continuous video playback (FHD 1080p)
  • Connectivity:, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi (ac), 4G optional
  • Speakers: 4, stereo, Harman Kardon
  • Measurements: 154.96 x 245.2 x 7.35mm, 450g
  • Operating system: HarmonyOS 2.0

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Huawei MatePad is, as we said, already available today on the company’s official website, for now only with Wi-Fi connectivity. The version with 64 GB of storage costs € 249.90, the 128 GB one € 299.99. For the first buyers there is a free custom flip cover and a big discount for accessories: both the M-Pencil 2 and the FreeBuds 4i earphones at € 39.90 each, against a list price of € 129.90 and € 89 respectively.

