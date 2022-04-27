Sony’s next premium headphones with a renewed design and better autonomy are filtered

One of the best headband headphones you can buy are the SonyWH-1000XM4. We are talking about a model with an exquisite and portable design, a soundscape at the height of the most audiophile users, together with a noise cancellation system that is unrivaled in the sector.

Now, the successors of the Sony WH-1000XM4 have just been leaked, and it seems that the Japanese firm wants to give a facelift to a range that shines with its own light. The latest models hardly had cosmetic changes, but it seems that the SonyWH-1000XM5 yes they will come with some surprises.

Or this is what emerges from the publication made by the colleagues of Techniknews in which we see that the next premium headphones from the Japanese manufacturer will arrive with a renewed design.

This will be the Sony WH-1000XM5

The first change on an aesthetic level is seen in the headband design, which is much finer. Plus, the swivel arm disappears for a single-point-of-contact model. With this, it is possible to free up more space inside each earphone, which will translate into larger components to improve, even more, the sound of its predecessor. In addition, it will surely be lighter.

Sony WH-1000XM5 leaked terchniknews

We also see small changes, such as the Custom button that is now called NC/Ambient, although it is located in the same position. And beware, we also know some technical details of these headband headphones SonyWH-1000XM5.

For starters, they will significantly improve the already impressive battery life of their predecessors. In this way, the new Sony WH-1000XM5 will be able to offer up to 40 hours of autonomy for the 30 of the previous model. Of course, the charging time is a little longer, going from 3 hours to three and a half hours.

Sony knows that noise cancellation is one of the great exponents of this family of headphones, so the new Sony WH-1000XM5 will boast two processors for noise cancellation, plus a new driver for sound. There will still be three external microphones to pick up noise and cancel it, as well as improve the quality of calls.

At the moment we do not have more details about these headphones, so we will have to wait for the presentation date of the Sony WH-1000XM5, still unknown, to see what they surprise us with. Its launch price? Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, we can assume that they will cost about 399 euros.

