Just Dance 2023 Edition arrives with many new features, including online multiplayer

Among Ubisoft’s many acclaimed franchises, Just is certainly among the most memorable and successful. As expected, we will have a new title in the franchise being released this year and it was formally announced during this Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward (10). Check out the first details of the long-awaited Just Dance 2023 now.

Music games have already become a tradition in the video game industry, but in addition to options that allow us to sing, play musical instruments and even become a DJ, we also have the chance to become true dancers through Just Dance. - Advertisement - Featuring an extensive catalog of new music, Just Dance 2023 highlights include tracks such as: Can’t Stop the Feeling (Justin Bieber), More (K/DA ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine), If you Wanna Party, Stay (The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber), Sweet but Psycho (Ava Max), Locked out of Heaven (Bruno Mars), Physical (Dua Lipa) and more. Colorgizes, extract color palettes from your photos

arrives-with-many-new- -including.jpeg" width="330" height="186"> arrives-with-many-new- -including.jpeg" width="330" height="186">

Starting with the 2023 edition, Just Dance will become a game as a service, with new seasons and updates with free content. Other highlights include a revamped user experience, art direction that makes the player feel like the star of a music video, improvements to the game’s interface, playlists, music recommendations system, and others.

After many fan requests, the new game will finally have a multiplayer mode, where you can form a private team of up to six players. At the end of the match, it will be possible to see who got the highest score and speaking of the scoreboard, it also received improvements and customizable information.