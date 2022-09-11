Rainbow Six Mobile: check the date of the closed beta for Android in Brazil, interview with the director and more

TC: What was the hardest part about porting the original Rainbow Six to mobile?

I think there were two big parts, the design part and the technical part, that come together to form one thing. In terms of design, the biggest challenge was bringing the complexity of the gameplay to mobile, as we have a series of buttons on the screen and you have to use rappelling and destruction equipment that make it very challenging.

So we needed to make it not only look good but also make the controls feel good, even for new casual players. That’s why we studied a lot about how to teach these new players to attack and defend, in addition to some in-game tutorials, such as the “Gadget Preview”, which shows an aura with the effects of map equipment and gives the player a notion of what will happen.

On the technical side, it was quite a challenge to make this game run on a cell phone, the maps are huge, there are more than 10 operators with different skins and equipment, in addition to destruction. Speaking of destructions, we opted for the procedural method and not the predefined method and that takes a lot of work.

Our biggest concern was getting it to run on as many devices as possible, so in terms of comparison it was how to make the game run on both a PS2 and a PS4. Not to mention that we had to worry about making sure that all players can play together at the same time with a good experience, regardless of frame rate, ping, etc.