Rainbow Six Mobile: check the date of the closed beta for Android in Brazil, interview with the director and more

This Saturday (10), Ubisoft held a new edition of the Ubisoft Forward event and in addition to revealing news about the Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance franchises, the event also featured new details about the long-awaited Rainbow Six Mobile, including the announcement of the launch. of a beta test for the game with servers in Europe.
In addition to the news announced in the presentation, TechSmart had the chance to chat a little Justin Swan, Creative Director of the game, who gave us more details about the development and even some previews about special content for Europeian players.
During Ubisoft Forward, we found out that the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta starts in September 12th in Canada, Mexico, United States, Europe, Singapore and Philippines, being restricted to android devices.
In the test, the player will have the following features:
- New Operator unlocking and progression system, with daily challenges and free battle pass.
- A third iconic Rainbow Six Siege map, Clubhouse, will also be available along with a new streamlined menu navigation.
- General visual and gameplay improvements, new Safe Area and Bomb game modes, Bank and Border maps, and 16 operators to unlock.
For more information, visit: https://rainbowsixmobile.com/forward_signup
TC: What was the hardest part about porting the original Rainbow Six to mobile?
I think there were two big parts, the design part and the technical part, that come together to form one thing. In terms of design, the biggest challenge was bringing the complexity of the gameplay to mobile, as we have a series of buttons on the screen and you have to use rappelling and destruction equipment that make it very challenging.
So we needed to make it not only look good but also make the controls feel good, even for new casual players. That’s why we studied a lot about how to teach these new players to attack and defend, in addition to some in-game tutorials, such as the “Gadget Preview”, which shows an aura with the effects of map equipment and gives the player a notion of what will happen.
On the technical side, it was quite a challenge to make this game run on a cell phone, the maps are huge, there are more than 10 operators with different skins and equipment, in addition to destruction. Speaking of destructions, we opted for the procedural method and not the predefined method and that takes a lot of work.
Our biggest concern was getting it to run on as many devices as possible, so in terms of comparison it was how to make the game run on both a PS2 and a PS4. Not to mention that we had to worry about making sure that all players can play together at the same time with a good experience, regardless of frame rate, ping, etc.
TC: Aside from fans, who is the primary target audience for Rainbow Six Mobile?
We made the game for a variety of audiences and I could cite a lot of technical terms here used to set the targets, but first and foremost, obviously there are Siege fans, we want people who already love and know the franchise to be able to play it while they’re at it. on the bus or on the street, but we are also making it for those who have tried playing on PC and found the game a little too difficult and intimidating, as well as those who have never played it.
Europe is a perfect example, as we have so many people with decent cell phones out there, but who don’t have access to more powerful PCs or current consoles so that’s why we’re so excited to be able to bring this experience to Europeians. They are players who are up to date on the subject, they know the games, but they don’t always have the means to play them.
When I talked about the technical challenges, optimizing the game and making sure it also runs on mid-range devices was also very important to us. We don’t just focus on gameplay on an iPhone 13 or other high-end phone, but we also think about a Galaxy A20, for example.
TC: Can we expect anything special in the game for Europeian fans?
I will be in serious trouble if I talk too much, but as I said, Europe is very important to us, so we are doing everything possible to achieve something as significant as possible for the Europeian market, although I cannot say yet what that means. .
In addition to the beta that includes Europe, the game includes a battle pass with a story and missions where you can finally play as Skull, which is pretty cool. And I can’t wait for people to react to solving the puzzle so I can play with her as the first Legendary Operator.
This is something we did just for the beta, but lots of other cool stuff is coming in the future.
TC: Mobile gaming monetization is always a touchy subject, but how do you handle it in Rainbow Six Mobile?
I’ve been making free games since before the iPhone, such as Facebook games and Farmville, and even they had monetization systems. With that, monetization has always been a hot topic for me and we spent a lot of time talking about development.
From the beginning it was very clear that if we were going to develop Rainbow Six Mobile, the game couldn’t have a Pay to Win system, and we can’t block maps or operators for players who don’t invest money, as they are just as important as any player who spends in-game.
So what you will see is a classic monetization system, used in most MOBA games, where you don’t have all the Operators from the beginning, but you can unlock them as you play. One cool thing is the “Ticket System”, where you can test an Operator for free before unlocking it.
And of course, we have customizations like operator skins, weapons and that sort of thing. Of course, this is all important for gameplay, not having to pay to play.
TC: Can we expect competitive elements in the mobile version of Rainbow Six?
My philosophy is that we are not defining our game as “an eSports game”. What we are building is a game that can certainly become an eSports game.
It has everything needed for the competitive scene, including smooth gameplay, blocking against cheats, as well as improvements to maps, especially the ones we brought from Siege, to make them better on mobile. So focusing on all these elements allows us to become an eSports game and hopefully it will.
TC: What was the team’s biggest concern in developing the mobile version in relation to the popularity and success of the original game.
The most important thing was to ask ourselves if it was possible to do this in technical terms. Development started many years ago, mobiles were less powerful at the time, so the most obvious question was about the feasibility of releasing this game on a mobile.
It took some time for us to achieve a good result and we created some very futuristic technologies to achieve this, such as memory management.
And then came the challenge of creating a game that makes people want to play on this platform, as we have different customs between PC and mobile gamers.
Honestly, I think we’ve done a great job of addressing these issues, whether it’s through the game modes or focusing on more casual players looking to play faster.
TC: Sometimes, when a PC game gets a mobile version, developers try to attract new players through exclusive mobile content, which ends up leaving players of the original version a little disappointed. What do you think about this strategy?
First of all, for us, the community is incredibly important. It is a big pillar of the process and stands on par with the quality of the game, live operations and happiness of the team working on the game.
That’s why we’re always in touch with the community and listening to players. We’ve done dozens of things since the launch of the R6 Mobile Alpha thanks to community feedback, so we’ve always been concerned about making the community happy.
At the same time, we want to make our community feel special, so they might get something that isn’t in the PC version, but I don’t have anything I can talk about at the moment, although I know that at launch we’ll have about 5 maps that are adaptations of Siege and about 20 Siege operators that we know and love.
Our focus is certainly on making our community happy and we are always discussing that.
Our team had the chance to test one of the versions of the game and even for those who have never had contact with the original title, the mobile game seemed quite fun, especially when played in a closed team with friends.
With detailed maps, it is clear the work that the development team put into the clarity of objects, however, I had the feeling that the movement of the characters is a little too slow, which is perhaps a necessary balance for the gameplay on mobile phones, since you don’t just need to aim and shoot, but also come up with a defense strategy, deploying traps and doing your best to defuse or protect the bombs.
From what little we’ve been able to play, it’s still too early to form a concrete opinion, but if all goes well, Ubisoft can certainly have another big hit on their hands, literally.