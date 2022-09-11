Valve opens repair centers for Steam Deck

- Advertisement -

Do you have a Deck or are you thinking of getting one? Well, keep an eye on the data, because Valve has just announced the launch of the first official for your brand new console.

According to the official announcement, “if you have a problem and need to send your Steam Deck in for repair or replacement, from now on all devices will go to one of our repair centers. Once there, our team will diagnose the device, repair it if necessary, and send it back to you.”

- Advertisement -

Valve clarifies that all repairs that are covered by warranty are free, while those that are outside of it due to time or form, will be offered as a paid service. In the latter case, the customer will be contacted before proceeding with the repair, informing him of the cost of the operation. If you do not accept it, the device will be returned to you as received.

Pokémon GO and the GUIDE for the “Kalos Celebration Event” research tasks We’re happy to announce that our Steam Deck repair centers are now open! If a Steam Deck has an issue and needs to be sent in, repairs covered by warranty will be performed free of charge. If not covered by warranty, you can opt to have your device repaired for a fee. pic.twitter.com/VXGdczeOvX — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 9, 2022

- Advertisement -

As specified by Valve, some of the issues covered by the new Steam Deck repair centers include:

If the buttons start to fail (it’s rare, but it can happen), contact Support for help sending your Steam Deck to one of our repair centers. Our team will diagnose, replace the button, test and calibrate the unit, and send it back to you free of charge as this issue is covered under warranty.

If your dog bites one of your analog sticks and breaks it, in this case the warranty will not cover the repair of the unit. Before, your only option was to perform a repair yourself, but now you can contact the Support team for instructions on how to send your Steam Deck to one of our repair centers. Our team will take a look and give you the option to replace or calibrate your analog stick for a fee. This process will also be available after your warranty has expired.

What if your Steam Deck breaks, it’s not covered under warranty, and you don’t want to send it to Valve? No problem: you can repair it by yourselffollowing the iFixit guides and purchasing the material from them, adds Valve.

“We are pleased to launch this service. Most people will never need to use it, but we want to make sure we can help those who do need it,” he concludes. So, you see: they are convinced of the quality of their console, but if necessary, you have two ways to repair the problems that arise and allow the fix, of course.

- Advertisement -

In another order of things, just a week ago we collected a new Steam Deck milestone: the more than 5,000 compatible games that it has in its catalog. It is not a small thing. In fact, it is more than what has been accumulated to date by PlayStation 4 or Xbox; at the height of Nintendo Switch… even if it has a trick.