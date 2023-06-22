Join and save! Amazon Prime Day will have R$100 coupon and special offers in July

- Advertisement -

Prime Day 2022 was once the biggest of all time and now Amazon has announced the 2023 edition date with many more deals. This time, Prime Day will be held on July 11th and 12th with 48 hours of limited offers for those who want to save.

Prime Day will have special offers in 25 countries including Europe, where only Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to view and purchase products with special discounts and free shipping among 100 million products in 50 categories. Daniel Mazini, President of Amazon in Europe, commented on what we should expect for the 2023 edition: This year, we’re celebrating Prime members in new ways, with great deals and discounts exclusive to Prime members only and an even more personalized shopping experience. […] With even more categories of exclusive offers, we will have 48 hours for Prime members to find products relevant to their day-to-day, in an experience entirely connected to their personal interests - Advertisement -

In addition, Prime members can now count on exclusive offers and various benefits on Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Let’s check out some of them. Smart home from Telekom in the test: unrivaled bad With the new Magenta home app, Telekom wants to get even more users excited about its smart home solution. But installation is anything but easy. 08/02/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Prime Video and Amazon Music

As of June 28, several films from studios such as Warner Bros, Paramount and Universal will be able to be rented on Prime Video at 50% off. At the Amazon MusicPrime members will be able to access 4 free months of Music Unlimited with over 100 million songs and back catalog featuring tracks in Ultra HD and spatial sound starting today. - Advertisement -

Prime Gaming

Prime members will be able to redeem classic games and the following titles on Prime Gaming each week through July 12th in celebration of Prime Day: Prey

Baldur’s Gate II

Shovel Knight: Showdown

STAR WARS : The Force Unleashed It will also be possible to get perks and items in games like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Pokémon GO in the next four weeks. - Advertisement -

Prime Reading

O Prime Reading already lets you read books and magazines with Kindle and its mobile app, but Amazon has added more titles to the subscription catalog including Dune franchise books which inspired the film that won 6 statuettes at the Oscar 2022, being the most awarded film of the event. In addition to this, other titles such as “Me and This Heart of Mine” by CC Hunterand the literary classic “1984” by George Orwell are also available now at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

Amazon Discounts

In addition to Prime Day discounts, Amazon will have special offers for devices from the Echo, Fire TV and Kindle lines from July 6th to July 12th. This list will also include Alexa-compatible devices, so this is a great chance to make your home smarter.

Support for small and medium businesses

Amazon has also prepared a special area with offers from small and medium-sized Europeian companies responsible for generating more than 54 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the country. Check out more details about them in the link below: Prime Day Small Business Store – access

$100 coupon for new subscribers

Finally, Amazon is also launching a partnership with Visa. in it, those who subscribe to Prime between June 21st and July 12th with Visa cards will get a R$ 100 discount coupon for purchases over BRL 200 paid in cash with Visa cards, in addition to an additional 3 months of free Amazon Prime subscription. The coupon will be sent within 7 days of registration, so keep an eye on your email! To register, simply access the link below: Amazon Prime and Visa Promotion – Access Finally, if you already use Alexa, know that you can get more information and even set a reminder so you don’t miss out on offers with the following commands: “Alexa, what are my offers?” to see which products in your cart and wishlist are on sale;

to see which products in your cart and wishlist are on sale; “Alexa, add [nome do produto] to my cart” : to buy items quickly just using voice;

: to buy items quickly just using voice; “Alexa, set Prime Day reminder at 12:00 am on July 11th”: Tell Alexa to sound an alarm when Prime Day starts.

know more