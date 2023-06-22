Warner Bros. Discovery could license HBO content to Netflix, according to report

- Advertisement -

Although it is not the first time that original HBO productions end with exclusivity to later reach a broader audience through some television networks or even recently also on free streaming platforms, it is now surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is currently in talks to bring a selection of HBO original content to Netflix, its great rival, through content licensing.

This is reported today from the specialized publication Deadline, noting that the talks between the two companies are still ongoing, although nothing is certain at the moment, so it is possible that the talks could be concluded without actually closing a agreement.



- Advertisement -

A twist in relations between media companies

In any case, the experts point out that these conversations mark a change in strategy within the landscape of video-on-demand subscription streaming platforms.

The interesting thing is that if the agreement is closed, HBO will not only be able to benefit through the licenses, but also by bringing its original productions to a wider audience, and with this, Netflix users can also learn more about a from rival platforms.

simultaneous availability

In this way, the selected original content of HBO would reach Netflix, yes, in the United States, but continuing to be present on the platforms themselves, such as Max, until recently called HBO Max, despite the fact that the new brand is still pending. to land in other markets.

According to Deadline, one of the originals that is being considered for licensing is the comedy called Insecure, which has 5 seasons, concluding at the end of last year. At the moment there is no record of the rest of the HBO originals that may be being considered in the selection of originals to license to Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Distribute original content to other audiences

David Zaslav has been in favor of setting aside the exclusivity of the contents in order to be able to license them to third parties if he later obtains positive results.

In this regard, Warner Bros. Discovery came to distribute a series of titles to free streaming platforms such as Roku and Tubi, while Insecure, one of the HBO originals that could reach Netflix, became available at the beginning of the year on the OWN cable network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

It will be a matter of time to wait, and in case, if this movement is later imitated by other platforms, and with this, the original content can reach a broader audience, avoiding its exclusivity for those who pay a subscription on specific platforms.

- Advertisement -

More information: Deadline