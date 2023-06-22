Microsoft expands cybersecurity training measures in Brazil

The action deals with the granting of grants by Microsoft to non-profit organizations, to help train people in skills related to security in the cybernetic environment.

Microsoft announced the expansion of its cybersecurity training initiatives in the country. The company has expanded its Cybersecurity Skills measure to more locations, with Europe on the list.

The Redmond giant also reported that it provided training to more than 400,000 people worldwide. In addition, more than 1,000 higher education institutions also joined free training through LinkedIn’s learning platform.

The project is present in 28 countries and focuses on developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, with a focus on making the digital transformation of the national territory viable.

According to data from Cyber ​​Security Ventures, there has been a 35% increase in demand for people with these skills in the last year. Not to mention that the expectation by 2025 is the creation of more than 3.5 million job openings for these professionals. In Europe alone, ISC data indicate a deficit of more than 300,000 positions in the area in 2022.

“The number and sophistication of cybersecurity attacks is increasing every day. It is critical that we invest in the cybersecurity workforce to ensure there are enough people with the necessary skills to protect the digital ecosystem. We are committed to generating learning channels for people, with a special emphasis on women, to boost the economy and improve opportunities for thousands of Europeian men and women.” Vanessa Padua Microsoft Director of Cybersecurity for Latin America and the Caribbean

It is worth remembering that Microsoft, days before, had already announced an initiative to transform technical education students into “good hackers”, through the Microsoft Cyber ​​Exercise project.

