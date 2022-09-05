iX-Workshops: Managing Container 101 & Cluster with Kubernetes & Rancher

Learn how to use s professionally and how to set up and productively operate a with Rancher tools. Still places available.

Workshop 1: Kubernetes clusters with Rancher

In the two-day iX training course Managing Containers with Kubernetes & Rancher, you will learn how to use the open source enterprise cluster management tool Rancher to install, deploy, secure and monitor Kubernetes clusters. You will also learn how to launch container workloads in different ways, mount storage and network and use Helm charts. The workshop also shows you how to use Rancher to build a CI/CD environment for the automated deployment of applications in the Kubernetes cluster.

Lots of practice

This training will take place online on September 19th and 20th, 2022 and is aimed at Linux admins who already have a basic understanding of how containers work and where they are used. In many practical exercises, you will have the opportunity to set up and manage a container management environment with Kubernetes and Rancher yourself. Speaker Thomas Wurfbaum works for B1 Systems GmbH as a consultant and trainer with a focus on high-availability container environments and storage. Participation in this intensive workshop is limited to 12 people. There are still places available.

More information and registration

Managing containers with Kubernetes & Rancher, online workshop, September 19 and 20, 2022.

Workshop 2: Using containers professionally

Containers promise more flexibility and efficiency in the use of existing resources and better control over the IT infrastructure. The iX Workshop Container in professional use from September 19th to 22nd, 2022 gives system and network admins with Linux knowledge a quick, practice-oriented introduction to the various application scenarios for containers in their own IT.

Using practical examples, you will learn what containers are, how to create them, integrate them into the network and exchange data between containers, but also how to persist data, secure your containers and make images available centrally for quick use in the corporate network. The workshop also gives an outlook on orchestrating and managing containers using Kubernetes. In this workshop, too, the number of participants is limited to 12. Trainer Florian Frank from B1 Systems is a specialist in container environments, virtualization and high availability.

