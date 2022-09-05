Android distribution: Android 12 runs on 13 percent of all devices

In Studio, Google presented new figures for the spread of the various Android versions. Android 13 is not listed yet.

Android 11 remains the most widely used version of Google’s mobile operating system. This is shown by the figures published by Google in its Android Studio developer platform. According to the figures, Android 11 is deployed on 27 of active Android .

Google dates the figures from Android Studio to August 4th, they were published in the past few weeks. The current version Android 13, which was only released in mid-August, is not yet included. Android 12, the latest version of Android at the time of publication, was used on 13.5 percent of all devices on August 4th. It was still behind Android 10 with around 22 and Android 9 with 14.5 percent.

Google only publishes statistics on the operating system versions irregularly. In numbers from May, Android 11 jumped to number 1 in the version ranking for the first time, after Android 10 had previously led the list.

Numbers in Android Studio

You can call up the new Android numbers in the Android Studio developer tool. Until 2018, Google published the distribution data of the Android versions monthly, since then the company has only announced the Android distribution sporadically. Google determines the distribution of the individual versions within a period of seven days. Devices that use a Google service and are connected to the Internet within this period are recorded.

The Android statistics published in Android Studio are intended to help developers find the right APIs for their apps. Since last November, Google has required apps and app updates to support at least API30, i.e. Android 11.