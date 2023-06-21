It’s gonna take a while? Next iPhone SE should not be released before 2025

The iPhone SE is the best choice for those who want to buy an Apple cell phone paying less most of the time, but unfortunately it seems that we will have to wait a long time until we see a new model coming to market. That’s what analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley said in an interview with MacRumors.

contradicting the The Electhe analysts of barclays report that a new iPhone SE is not expected to launch in 2024. Instead, the new model is expected to debut only from 2025 according to “various conversations” they had with people involved in Apple’s supply chain.

Just to recap, the latest iPhone SE model was released in 2022, as we can see in the TechSmart review video below:

This means that users would have to wait at least another three years for a new version to hit the market. For comparison purposes, the original iPhone SE was released in 2016 and the second generation iPhone SE in 2020. In this way, the 2022 iPhone SE may have been a mere exception with a shorter generation gap.