GTA 6: alleged voice actor of the protagonist indicates that the announcement will happen soon

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated announcements by the video game industry is that of GTA 6, which despite having already gone through numerous leaks, still does not have a release date. This week, speculation around the game has increased thanks to Bryan Zampella, the actor who is supposed to voice the protagonist Jason.

During a livestream on Instagram, actor Bryan Zampella (this time wearing a Hawaiian shirt reminiscent of Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti and wielding a baseball bat) chatted with former Rockstar developer Joseph L. Ruby. - Advertisement - Throughout said chat, Zampella cited all sorts of references to things like Florida and Miami (locations previously linked to the new GTA), nights out at nightclubs, the various “missions” he’s been on that he can be more specific about. their adventures “in the coming weeks”.

The voice actor of GTA 6’s protagonist, Jason hinted at his role during an Instagram live with a Rockstar Games cinematographer, talking about an unannounced project, meeting Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077’s voice actor) in Miami, stealing cars and doing a mission. pic.twitter.com/Osk0wpAV9S Ancient structure discovered around Earth’s core — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 16, 2023

Voice actor of the protagonist of GTA 6, Jason indicated his role during a live on Instagram with a director of photography from Rockstar Games, talking about an unannounced project, meeting Keanu Reeves (voice actor of Cyberpunk 2077) in Miami, stealing cars and fulfilling a mission .