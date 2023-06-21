Redmi Note 12R leaks and may be the first phone with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

- Advertisement -

Update (06/20/2023) – RS

The Redmi Note 12R appeared on the website of china telecom with some details that call attention if we compare it with the 12R Pro model, which had specifications leaked in April. The main one is the presence of a platform that, oddly enough, is better than that of the previous cell phone. This is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, which should even mark its debut on the new Redmi device. However, the so-called “Pro” will arrive with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 variant. The other specifications of this product include variants with up to 8GB of RAM, in addition to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

The Redmi Note 12R screen will be 6.79 inches, larger than the Pro version, which is 6.67″ in size. The device should arrive weighing 199 g and it has a battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh. But , the item's carrying capacity has yet to be revealed. Regarding the cameras, the model is expected to be launched with a main 50MP sensor and a 2MP auxiliary. According to information from the GSM Arena portal, the product will arrive equipped with a 3.5mm input for wired headphones. This model number is 23076RA4BC.

Availability and price





The Redmi Note 12R should be available from the day June 30 in China and become the first mobile phone equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gn 2. As for prices: 4/128GB: 1,100 CNY (BRL 733)

(BRL 733) 6/128GB: 1,200 CNY (BRL 799)

(BRL 799) 8/128GB: 1,600 CNY (BRL 1,066)

(BRL 1,066) 8/256GB: 1,800 CNY (BRL 1,199)

Update (4/28/23) – JB

Redmi Note 12R Pro: new specifications are revealed in leak

Redmi Note 12R Pro: new specifications are revealed in leak

The Redmi Note 12R Pro should be officially announced tomorrow in China and today a new leak brought more specifications of the device. According to sources heard by Xiaomiui, the Note 12R Pro is actually just the rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G. The main change is in the fact that the new device has 12GB RAM single variant with 256GB storage internal. Maybe that explains the presentation of the device on a Saturday. Xiaomi usually makes its relevant events during the week. If the rumor is confirmed, the Redmi Note 12R Pro will be announced with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate. In addition, there is a 48 MP main rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and IP53 certification. For now, the official price and Android version are the details that remain under wraps.

Redmi Note 12R has specifications and release date released

Redmi has confirmed the launch of a new device in the Note 12 line. It will be an intermediary and will integrate the latest series, consisting of the Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G , Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed ​​Edition 5G and Redmi Note 12 Turbo 5G. The Redmi Note 12R 5G will be announced in April 29th in China. Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer released the first details of the intermediary.

Redmi has confirmed some of the Note 12R Pro 5G specs. The device will have a slightly curved rear panel and will feature a dual camera module in a rectangular block and an LED flash. You can see an inscription confirming the main 48-megapixel sensor. Next to the Redmi brand inscription, there is a 5G symbol, confirming support for the new generation of networks. Check out the poster below: