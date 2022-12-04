It’s already time for Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: first images

- Advertisement -

Almost a year after the presentation of the Moto X30 series, Motorola is preparing to launch the new one Moto X40 range according to what emerges from a recent Weibo post by Chen JinLenovo Group General Manager of the Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business Department.

FIRST IMAGES OF MOTO X40

The post in question does not anticipate the characteristics of the smartphone but is intended to begin to open the discussion on the next top of the range, since Jin has asked users what they are expecting from the new Moto X40confirming the name that will be used for the new series.

While waiting to find out what the peculiar characteristics of Moto X40 will be, we can assume with reasonable confidence that the smartphone will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, or the chip that we will find on the top of the range coming next season. In addition to this, a recent sighting at the Chinese certification body 3C has revealed the existence of the new one XT2301-5which is what the Moto X40 should be, confirming that the device will be equipped with 5G connectivity and a 68W fast charging system.

Among the other hypothesized features, we speak of a display OLED with refresh rate a 165 Hz8/12 GB of RAM, a 60 megapixel front camera And two rear 50 MP (main and wide angle), accompanied by a 12 MP canvases. In short, the specification picture is particularly rich and interesting, but now it’s time to wait for further official information to be able to complete it.

Update 28/10

The new Moto X40 is shown in a first image emerged – according to the source – from the database of the Chinese certification body TENAA, thanks to which we can take a preview look at the next top of the range of the Chinese house both as regards the front and the rear.

The shot confirms the presence of the triple rear camera we talked about in the original article, while on the front we find a large display with curved edges, which houses the front camera in a hole at the top. Among the other rumors that emerged, there seems to be the possibility that the smartphone is equipped with type RAM memories LPDDR5X.