Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro is certified with 125W charger and will be released soon

Update (11/16/2022) – MR

Motorola prepares the launch of its next flagship cell phone. The Moto Edge 40 Pro. the code device XT2301-4 received TDRA certification last week. Now, the device has appeared in the FCC regulatory body, revealing details of the battery and charging of the Moto Edge 40 Pro. According to the website’s database, the cell phone will come with a PF46 model battery and will support 125W charging.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC certification website database with model code XT2301-4. The listing also revealed that one variant of the handset will support dual-SIM while one will be e-SIM. The others already have a physical SIM. - Advertisement - FCC documents reveal that the Moto Edge 40 Pro’s charger has codes MC-1251, MC-1252, MC-1253, MC-1254, MC-1255, MC-1256, MC-1257 and MC-1259, suggesting different chargers for each region.

When checking each code, it is revealed that they support 125W, according to the Demko listing. The chargers will support 15W (5V/3A), 27W (9V/3A), 45W (15V/3A) and 125W (20V/6.25W) outputs. Apparently, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will also support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. According to the documents, Huawei’s CP61 wireless charger was used to test wireless charging.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Moto Edge 40 Pro will hit the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, curved OLED display with 165W refresh rate and centered punch-hole camera.

Original text – 11/11/2022

Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro is certified and should be released soon

- Advertisement - Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto X40, whose details were recently disclosed by a company spokesperson. The cell phone with model code XT2301 already certified by TENAA and 3C. However, the device with XT2301-4 it was also TDRA and EEC certified, and is expected to hit the market as the Moto Edge 40 Pro, a renamed version of the Moto X40 given its similarities in specs.

The latest certification lists the Moto Edge 40 Pro but doesn’t directly reveal its specs. However, the Moto X40 had previously leaked details, which makes it possible to know details of the device, as it will only be a renamed version, maintaining the settings.

- Advertisement - Lenovo Mobiles general manager Chen Jin confirmed that the Moto X40 will use LPDDR5X RAM memory and triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor and 12 megapixel telephoto. Certifications revealed that the phone will support 68W fast charging.

The TENAA certification site also revealed that the Moto X40 will have a curved OLED screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Under the hood, it should come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which will be announced soon at the Snapdragon Tech Summit event, and will compete directly with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset.