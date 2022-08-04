motorola edge (2022), here are the alleged official press renders

- Advertisement -

Motorola Edge renderings (2022), smartphone known as Dubai + whose first unofficial images were shared a couple of months ago by OnLeaks, the same source that today offers us the new roundup. We can say that, broadly speaking, everything is confirmed, confirming once again the reliability of the leaker. Unfortunately, we do not yet have information on when it will be presented, in what markets and at what price, but let's say that when the print renders are leaked, there is basically not much left.

The two predecessors of the device, namely Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge (2021), can be defined as devices of mid range, in which the Winged House has established itself in recent years with concrete and solid proposals. There is a display with a central hole for the camera and a slightly pronounced “chin”, while on the back stands a triple camera organized vertically.

Summarizing and integrating the latest rumors, the technical specifications should be as follows:

SoC : Mediatek MT6879, not yet official chip that could have: CPU: 2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 GPU: Mali-G79

: Mediatek MT6879, not yet official chip that could have: screen : 6.5 “FHD + 2400×1080 pixel OLED, 144Hz

: 6.5 “FHD + 2400×1080 pixel OLED, 144Hz memory : 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage rear camera : 50 MP, main 13 MP, ultra wide angle 2 MP, depth

: front camera : 32MP, enclosed in a hole on the display

: 32MP, enclosed in a hole on the display battery : 5,000 or 6,000 mAh

: 5,000 or 6,000 mAh other : USB-C connector, stylus holder

: USB-C connector, stylus holder size 160.8 x 7.42 x 8.2mm (10.1mm at rear camera module) The smartphone is expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2022; otherwise said, by the end of September.