Moto G Play 2022, economic yes but without notch: images and specifications

Motorola’s Moto G Play range had and will continue to have modest specifications, but then that’s the key that makes it a very economical project. Therefore i luxuries from Moto G Play 2022 are just a couple, the display poorly defined but which remains broad and the batterywhich recharges slowly but has an excellent capacity, which together with a chip that should be a little “thirsty” could also guarantee two days of autonomy.

On aesthetic plan Motorola should propose a Moto G Play 2022 with three frames out of four of those surrounding the rather contained display and above all it should have fixed the front camera in a hole. This solution seemed to have got the better of the notch, yet looking at some of the recent proposals such as the TCL 40 R 5G (we take it for example only because it is very recent) it seems that the game is not over yet.

On the back everything is pretty standard. The only knot to untie concerns the Motorola logo in the center: it will integrate the fingerprint reader or have economies forced us to do without it? Below are the alleged specifications of Moto G Play 2022 published by Evan Blass.

MOTO G PLAY 2022 – PRESUMED SPECIFICATIONS