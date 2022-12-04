BlackView BV7200, new affordable rugged smartphone coming very soon

- Advertisement -

BlackView BV7200 is coming: this is the new rugged smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer designed to withstand the harshest environments and conditions of use. At the data sheet level, the device is placed in the medium / low range of the market: no 5G, only HD display, 6 GB of RAM and so on. But then there are not many certified smartphones IP69K – which therefore offer not only maximum protection against dust (IP6), but also maximum protection against water, high pressure and high temperature included. Moral: the smartphone is suitable for immersion, washing with machinery such as pressure washers and other types of such mistreatment. It is also certified MIL-STD-810H for resistance to shocks, extreme temperatures and much more.

As usual for smartphones in this category, BlackView BV7200 is equipped with a reinforced shell, and while it doesn’t make it particularly slim or attractive, it does have a couple of tricks up its sleeve – in addition to durability, of course: notably a light indicator on the back stands out that allows you to quickly understand if you have received notifications or calls. The device is also available in three different colors – or rather, different accents scattered throughout the body.

Below is the complete technical sheet:

Display: 6.1 “IPS, HD 720p resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels), glove mode support

SoC: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 6 GB (+ 4 “virtual” software activated)

Storage: 128 GB (expandable via micro SD, 1 TB max)

Cameras:

Main rear: 50 MP, Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor

Secondary ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, 117 ° field

Front: 8 MP

Battery: 5,180mAh, 18W fast charge, support reverse charging

Connectivity: dual SIM (hybrid Nano SIM / micro SD slot), NFC, FM radio, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo

Fingerprint scanner: on the power button

IP69K certification

BlackView BV7200 will be available starting from the first day of November on Aliexpress. The price will start from 215 €.