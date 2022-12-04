Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
BlackView BV7200, new affordable rugged smartphone coming very soon

By Abraham
BlackView BV7200 is coming: this is the new rugged smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer designed to withstand the harshest environments and conditions of use. At the data sheet level, the device is placed in the medium / low range of the market: no 5G, only HD display, 6 GB of RAM and so on. But then there are not many certified smartphones IP69K – which therefore offer not only maximum protection against dust (IP6), but also maximum protection against water, high pressure and high temperature included. Moral: the smartphone is suitable for immersion, washing with machinery such as pressure washers and other types of such mistreatment. It is also certified MIL-STD-810H for resistance to shocks, extreme temperatures and much more.

As usual for smartphones in this category, BlackView BV7200 is equipped with a reinforced shell, and while it doesn’t make it particularly slim or attractive, it does have a couple of tricks up its sleeve – in addition to durability, of course: notably a light indicator on the back stands out that allows you to quickly understand if you have received notifications or calls. The device is also available in three different colors – or rather, different accents scattered throughout the body.

Below is the complete technical sheet:

  • Display: 6.1 “IPS, HD 720p resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels), glove mode support
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 6 GB (+ 4 “virtual” software activated)
  • Storage: 128 GB (expandable via micro SD, 1 TB max)
  • Cameras:
  • Main rear: 50 MP, Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor
  • Secondary ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, 117 ° field
  • Front: 8 MP
  • Battery: 5,180mAh, 18W fast charge, support reverse charging
  • Connectivity: dual SIM (hybrid Nano SIM / micro SD slot), NFC, FM radio, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo
  • Fingerprint scanner: on the power button
  • IP69K certification
BlackView BV7200 will be available starting from the first day of November on Aliexpress. The price will start from 215 €.

