It is possible to give the appearance of the Nothing Phone (1) to other mobiles thanks to Dbrand’s trolling

With the official presentation of the Nothing Phone (1) this week, where you have all the details here, we anticipated that over time we would see the appearance of mobile phone cases that will imitate the back of this curious model that is not leaving anyone indifferent, and much least for tech enthusiasts.

And although until now no manufacturer has dared to launch a case that imitates the back of the Nothing Phone (1) including the games of lights in programmable LED strips, although time to time, a company called Dbrand, following its philosophy company of products for the personalization of mobiles, has just launched a limited edition of mobile stickers and covers called ironically Something, which imitates the back of the Nothing Phone (1) in other mobile models.



For now, it offers stickers and covers at the price of $24.95 and $49.95, respectively, for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung S22 Ultra, although the company plans to extend the launch for other devices, according to demand. , where in addition to other mobile models, it also plans to make the leap to other devices, such as Nintendo Switch consoles.

A role model for others

Dbrand is known, in addition to aggressive marketing, for its jocular tone when it comes to imitating the products of technological giants, to the point of having come into conflict with Sony for the sale of side plate replacements for the PS5 with the same design and prompting the Asian giant to sue them, although before the arrival of the cease and desist letter, Dbrand altered the design so that they would move away from the original design.

On the website of the Something line, it points out, among other things, that plagiarism is not a crime, arguing that:

Some might accuse us of theft. Here’s our accountant: we didn’t steal anything. After all, we’ve spent a lot of time analyzing internal hardware thanks to our Teardown initiative. As a result, we are uniquely qualified to copy an industrial design aesthetic and “creatively reinterpret” it for other devices. That’s not theft, it’s plagiarism, which is definitely not a crime. We review it.

In any case, those who want to imitate the design of the back of the Nothing Phone (1), now have stickers and covers for certain mobile models, and given the enthusiasm for the Nothing Phone (1), we will anticipate that We will see more similar initiatives over time, and all because of the originality of the back of this model that makes it stand out from the rest of Android phones.

