Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both developers and public beta testers. These betas arrive three days after the first RC and two months after the first betas.
As always, all betas can be installed directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS and iPadOS, in OTA mode, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.
For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.
Although they have now reached the version that will be distributed to the public, no particular news has emerged in these versions of Apple’s operating systems that are mostly focused on bug fixes and general performance improvements.
This is the changelog:
- The TV app adds the option to restart a live sporting event already in progress and pause, rewind or fast forward
- Resolves an issue where settings could continue to display full device storage even if available
- Resolves an issue that could cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when browsing text in Mail
- Resolves an issue in Safari where a tab may return to a previous page
As for iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, last week the first public betas were released that are allowing all subscribers to Apple’s program to preview all the news. As usual, we recommend that you avoid installing betas on devices that are used daily as there are still bugs that can penalize the user experience.