Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both developers and public beta testers. These betas arrive three days after the first RC and two months after the first betas.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, all betas can be installed directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS and iPadOS, in OTA mode, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers. For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

THE NEWS