HomeTech GiantsAppleApple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1657908835 1044684.jpeg
1657908835 1044684.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both developers and public beta testers. These betas arrive three days after the first RC and two months after the first betas.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, all betas can be installed directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS and iPadOS, in OTA mode, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

[mb_related_posts1]

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

THE NEWS

Although they have now reached the version that will be distributed to the public, no particular news has emerged in these versions of Apple’s operating systems that are mostly focused on bug fixes and general performance improvements.

Apple works on a redesigned iMac and two Mac Pro
  • TAGS

This is the changelog:

  • The TV app adds the option to restart a live sporting event already in progress and pause, rewind or fast forward
  • Resolves an issue where settings could continue to display full device storage even if available
  • Resolves an issue that could cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when browsing text in Mail
  • Resolves an issue in Safari where a tab may return to a previous page

As for iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, last week the first public betas were released that are allowing all subscribers to Apple’s program to preview all the news. As usual, we recommend that you avoid installing betas on devices that are used daily as there are still bugs that can penalize the user experience.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

Meta joins the DALL-E party and introduces his own image-from-text generator

Rivals begin to appear for DALL-E. Open AI artificial intelligence (AI)...
Europe

Analysis: EU-UK relations ‘not likely to improve’ despite leadership contest

Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is the best hope for any negotiated solution...
Laptops

Intel Arc A750, for the GeForce RTX 3060

Slowly but it seems inexorably Intel continues to advance in its landing plans in...
Android

It is possible to give the appearance of the Nothing Phone (1) to other mobiles thanks to Dbrand’s trolling

With the official presentation of the Nothing Phone (1) this week, where you have...

More like this

Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both...

© 2021 voonze.com.