Intel Arc A750, for the GeForce RTX 3060

Slowly but it seems inexorably Intel continues to advance in its landing plans in the graphics card market with Intel Arc. Some delays are already adding up, caused by leaks due to problems with the drivers, and for now the few laptops with Intel Arc that have reached the market have done so to a small extent and to very specific markets, but still, Intel seems fully determined until we reach the fall with at least one ARC dedicated graphics model on the market.

One of the most interesting points about Intel Arc graphics is its performance and, to be more exact, itsThe equivalences of the different Intel models with those of the other two manufacturers of reference in the market, AMD and NVIDIA. In this regard, we have already learned, over the months, that the Intel Arc A350M would be in the tables with the GeForce GTX 1650, and also that the Intel Arc A730M rivals a GeForce RTX 3070M, two quite interesting references. During these months we have echoed a lot of information related to the performance of these graphics.

And today we have more information about it, but this time it does not originate from leaks or performance tests that have suddenly appeared in the main benchmarks. No, this time the information comes from the company itself, which has officially introduced the Intel Arc A750 Limited Editionand he told us, in the mouth of Ryan Shrout, that its performance will be above that of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

To support this claim, Intel relies on performance tests with five games: F1 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Borderlands 3 and Fortnitewith improvements ranging from 17% in the former to 6% in the latter, as you can see in the graph below.

According to rumours, Arc A750 is expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores and 12 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory. Intel has confirmed that this model has two power connectors (6-pin and 8-pin), which suggests that its power consumption would be above 225 watts. And as for specific models, we have not yet seen any, but as it became known a couple of weeks ago, the manufacturers would already be working on them, with the aim of bringing them to market before the end of the summer.

There are also no clues about the reason for the “last name” Limited Edition, but given what we said at the beginning, I venture to translate it as Intel and its partners will bring, at least in the first phase, few units on the marketpossibly in order to use them to measure the response of potential clients, as well as to evaluate their operation before carrying out larger productions.

