It arrived! NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 is officially launched in Brazil with DLSS 3; see the price

NVIDIA announced, this Thursday (29), the launch of the GeForce RTX 4060 in Europe. Carrying on the mission of succeeding the GeForce RTX 3060, one of the most popular models ever launched by the brand, the brand’s new mid-range video card is now available at the country’s main retailers with suggested retail price of BRL 2,399. The GeForce RTX 4060 is a GPU based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture with 3,072 CUDA cores that reach a maximum clock of 2.46 GHz. This model is equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 128-bit bus interface.

Aimed at budget players who can't do without ray tracing, the video card is the cheapest of the line with support for DLSS 3, which takes advantage of the 4th generation Tensor cores to deliver up to four times more performance than the predecessor version in supersampling, making games even more fluid.

The Game Ready Driver is now available with support for the GeForce RTX 4060, so most of the most popular games on the market are ready to squeeze the most out of your GPU — just install and play. The graphics card can be purchased in different customized options by Gigabyte, PNY and other NVIDIA partner manufacturers.

New games with DLSS 2 and RTX

In addition to the great launch in its Europeian portfolio of video cards, the company confirmed the availability of DLSS 2 for Stranded: Alien Dawna survival simulation game developed by Haemimont Games. TIME BREAKER will also feature NVIDIA’s supersampling technology, and in addition to DLSS 2, the game will also support ray tracing, ensuring better light effects to the futuristic graphics of the game distributed by SHK Interactive.

GeForce RTX 4060 Deals