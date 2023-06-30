Valve Bans Steam Games That Contain AI-Generated Content

- Advertisement -

A new controversy opens around content generated by artificial intelligence and copyright.

While some platforms have updated their policies to allow this content, others are still unclear on where to stand on copyright when AI-generated elements are part of the final product.

Games with AI generated content will not be published on Steam

This seems to be Valve’s position, as expressed by a developer on Reddit. If we take a look at his publication we will see that I submit a game for review to be published on Steam, following the normal process of the platform.

However, the game did not pass the process because it contained AI-generated elements, as can be seen from the response that the Valve team gives to the developer.

The argument behind the rejection of the game is that there are elements generated by artificial intelligence, and since “the legal ownership of AI-generated art is unclear”, those assets could be protected by copyright.

So unless the developer proves that they have full rights to all the elements of the game, it will not be able to be published on Steam. So the solution they propose to you is to remove the content generated by AI.

Valve Takes a New Stance on AI-Generated Games

According to the developer, it does not appear that this stance by Valve has been applied to all games that use artificial intelligence, as it has seen some titles released that clearly express the use of AI in some assets.

However, Valve may now be taking a different approach to AI-generated content, or at the very least, pausing permissions for AI-generated games until a final decision is made.

Valve has not made any comments to explain its new point of view regarding AI. And it also apparently hasn’t updated its policies to expressly prohibit games that include any assets generated by artificial intelligence.