Shein’s charm offensive is off to a rocky start

Shein is launching a charm offensive. The once-obscure Chinese fast- website has become increasingly mainstream. And to respond to accusations of terrible labor conditions, the company is now inviting US s to its operations in China.

Have you shopped on Shein? I have, a few times, and I’m not really proud of it. Apart from the universal sin of —the overproduction and overconsumption of disposable clothes—Shein in particular has been accused of working with sweatshops, copying indie designs, and even sourcing cotton from government forced-labor programs in Xinjiang.

Until recently, the company has been known for its secrecy. Shein executives seldom talked to any media, in China or in the West. But in June, Shein invited six US fashion and beauty influencers to visit China and tour its facilities. They have varying numbers of followers, ranging from as few as 30,000 to over 1 million.

Where did these influencers go? According to social media posts, they went to an unnamed supplier factory, a Shein “innovation center” in Guangzhou, and a distribution center in the nearby city of Zhaoqing.

Throughout the trip, at least according to the videos shared and the captions, the influencers were wowed with the clean and modern factory, the robot-filled assembly line, and the “honest” conversations they had with workers there.

“I expected this facility to be so filled with people just slaving away, but I was actually pleasantly surprised that a lot of these things were robotic. Honestly, everybody was just working like normal, like chill, sitting down. They weren’t even sweating,” Destene Sudduth, one of the influencers invited, said in a TikTok video.

But if the influencers were impressed, other social media users clearly weren’t. After the news got out last week, some mocked the influencers and suggested they were being led on by Shein—saying the company was showing them a model factory that didn’t accurately reflect typical conditions. The backlash grew so big that many of the influencers deleted their posts.

It’s no surprise that Shein is working with influencers to burnish its image. The company is facing immense opportunities and risks at the same time. Shein has been talking about going public for a long time now. (It is currently valued at $66 billion, an impressive amount but down from a peak of $100 billion last year.)

At the same time, Shein is increasingly affected by geopolitical volatility. There’s an anonymously funded lobbying coalition in the US called “Shut Down SHEIN” that’s currently talking to politicians in Washington, DC. Political groups, mostly conservative-leaning, have started to see Shein as the next national security threat after TikTok for the vast amount of user data it could access. Even the US importation policy that Shein relies on to keep its prices low—no duty tax for international packages valued under $800—is currently being questioned.

Just this month, it was reported that Shein had started hiring Washington lobbying firms for the first time. But the company was also betting on word-of-mouth marketing. This worked for the company in the past: in its early days, Shein sent free clothes to micro-influencers in the West in exchange for exposure, a grassroots effort that slowly led to an avid following.

Shein was probably hoping this same strategy would work again, only this time instead of free clothes and accessories, it was offering a trip to China and its factories.

But easier said than done: Shein’s business model makes it hard to prove that all its manufacturing suppliers meet the same requirements. To build an incredibly capable and responsive supply chain, Shein works with hundreds of small to large textile manufacturers in southern China. Some of those factories also outsource their orders to smaller workshops. Each supplier may be responsible for only a few items sold by the brand.

Some of Shein’s factories probably are clean, highly automated facilities that pay good wages, just like the one it showed those influencers. But that doesn’t speak for the entire supply chain. Plus, none of this publicity really addressed the accusation that Shein sources cotton from Xinjiang, where forced labor has been documented. That’s a much more sensitive topic and a charge that will be even harder for Shein to disprove.

In the meantime, perhaps this incident will make Shein realize that influencers can’t fix everything. The controversies aren’t going away anytime soon, and the company will need to come up with better ways to be transparent about its operations if it really wants to (and can) refute the accusations.

