iQOO Neo 7S Racing Edition has SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and more specs revealed

The new iQOO Neo 7S Racing Edition could be the next big release from the Chinese manufacturer. The information was confirmed by new Chinese sources this weekend.

Despite having already leaked under a different name, Digital Chat Station now confirms that the new device from iQOO will be called Neo 7S Racing Edition. In addition, a second source reinforced that the flagship will have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor🇧🇷

The chipset should work with options of 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, while storage starts at 128 GB and can reach 512 GB.

As for the final design of the smartphone, everything indicates that it could look a lot like the iQOO Neo 7.