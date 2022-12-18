iQOO Neo 7S Racing Edition has SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and more specs revealed

The new iQOO Neo 7S Racing Edition could be the next big release from the Chinese manufacturer. The information was confirmed by new Chinese sources this weekend.
Despite having already leaked under a different name, Digital Chat Station now confirms that the new device from iQOO will be called Neo 7S Racing Edition. In addition, a second source reinforced that the flagship will have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor🇧🇷
The chipset should work with options of 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, while storage starts at 128 GB and can reach 512 GB.
As for the final design of the smartphone, everything indicates that it could look a lot like the iQOO Neo 7.
Other confirmed details of the iQOO Neo 7S Racing Edition still include the 6.78-inch OLED screen with FHD + resolution and support for 120 Hz refresh rate.
As in the Neo 7 SE model, the Neo 7S Racing’s main camera can be 64 MP and be accompanied by an ultrawide and macro lens.
Finally, the smartphone may still have a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and native Android 13. However, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the veracity of the leak.
Thus, we stress that everything must remain in the field of rumors.
What do you think of the Neo 7S Racing’s preliminary specs? Do you believe it can be sold at a good price? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.