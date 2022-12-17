The best kitten videos on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The kitten videos on YouTube they are very famous for their originality, they are made to have a good time watching how kittens do funny things out of curiosity. There is a bit of everything, from disconcerting actions to blooper videos and falls that end up being very funny.

YouTube has hundreds of channels that have funny videos of kittens doing any kind of mischief.

Now, there are so many kitten videos on YouTube that it’s almost impossible to know which ones are the best. For this reason, here we have prepared a list with those who really make you laugh non-stop because they have recorded unique situations that are not seen every day.

– OwlKitty: is a channel that makes montages where the main protagonist is a cat. The really fun thing is that the montages are from famous movies and the pussycat will be in charge of interpreting the most important scenes of the film. All of OwlKitty’s content is some of the best that can be found on YouTube when it comes to funny cats.

- Advertisement -

–Motimaru: It is one of the most viewed cat videos in the world, it has 619.5 million views. The content is something very simple, since it only revolves around a kitten that explores its environment. Despite its simplicity, seeing the kitten’s love for boxes is something worthwhile.

– Nora, the piano cat: Incredible as it may seem, the video captures a cat playing the piano, clearly showing that the animal has a good sense of rhythm and melody. The video received an award from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

– Bad kitty: tells the story of a kitten who stood out for having a very bad mood, now it is no longer like that, but in the past everything made her feel really bad. There was no way to calm her down, she scratched, bit and attacked her owners. Logically, the attacks were very funny and that’s why the video went viral.

– Surprised cat: a classic from the world of kitten videos. It came out on YouTube in 2009 and captured the moment a pussycat is surprised when the tickling stops, which is quite cute and amazing.

– A barking cat: A Russian kitten surprised the world because its meow is extremely similar to the barking of a dog. It is impressive and fun to see what happens.

– Kitten on the prowl: Cats are famous for stalking their prey before hunting it down, but there’s nothing funnier than watching a cat stalking its own owner.

–The OMG Cat: another viral video that has reached every corner of the world, it is one of the most famous and is everywhere (GIFs, stickers, montages, etc.). In the video you can see the cat’s surprised face at what is happening, it looks like a human.

– Talking cats: a pair of kittens who have the ability to engage in friendly dialogue with each other and with their owner. They are all cuteness.

– Mother cat: as expected, there is nothing more loving than seeing a mother cat hug her pups.