How artificial intelligence is being used in the world of music

AI is increasingly present in everyday life, and music is no exception. It is used from the creation of songs to the production and mixing of audio.

First of all we have music creation. There are AI programs that can generate complete song lyrics and melodies, and while they still can’t compare to human creativity, they are rapidly improving. ChatGPT is an example that could evolve a lot in the creation of song lyrics, as you have already seen in this video:

There are several AI programs that can be used to create melodies. Some of them are: AIVA, Flow Machines, Amper Music and Jukedeck. These programs use different machine learning algorithms to analyze patterns in existing music and generate new melodies based on those patterns. The quality and style of the generated melodies may vary depending on the program and the settings used.

On the other hand, AI is being used in the production and mixing of audio. AI programs can analyze audio and adjust it to improve its quality, automatically, and can also be used to make different audio tracks mix more efficiently and accurately.

That’s been done for a long time, automatic environment-dependent equalization, something that’s used quite a bit in headphones, but with AI it can adapt better and faster, since it has a lot of training data from different cases.

Now there are programs like AUDIOKITE, Landr and Amper Music that use different machine learning algorithms to analyze patterns in existing audio and generate new sounds or improve the quality of existing sounds. The quality and style of the generated audio may vary depending on the program and settings used. In addition, some AI programs also offer tools for audio mixing and mastering, which can be useful for achieving a professional and consistent sound in an audio production.

Finally, AI is also being used to recommend music to users. Some online music services use AI to analyze a user’s preferences and recommend songs they think they’ll like, like Spotify, for example, which recommends entire playlists based on our past plays.