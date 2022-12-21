iOS 16.1.2 no longer has Apple’s signature: no downgrade from iOS 16.2

Two weeks to evaluate the latest stable release of iOS, 16.2, e decide whether to go back to the previous one. Apple usually gives iPhone users a week or two to “evaluate” before preventing downgrades, i.e. moving from a newer version of the operating system to one that’s less so, and this time they gave it a good two weeks after that. The iOS 16.2 rollout is starting on December 1st.

Now Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, so it is no longer recognized as valid if you try to install it. From now on, therefore, the only iOS 16 release that can be installed on an iPhone (among compatible ones, of course) is iOS 16.2, and it will be so until the next version is released. Those who have installed iOS 16.2 do not seem to have encountered substantial problems, so in fact the choice of Apple does not represent a limit.

iOS 16.2 is the second firmware to port iOS 16 unmissable news, the most obvious of which is the Freeform appdesigned for “brainstorming and creative collaboration”. Freeform helps people visually organize and arrange content on a flexible workspace with the ability to view, share and collaborate in one place and not worry about page layout or size.