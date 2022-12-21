iOS 16.1.2 no longer has Apple’s signature: no downgrade from iOS 16.2

Two weeks to evaluate the latest stable release of iOS, 16.2, e decide whether to go back to the previous one. Apple usually gives iPhone users a week or two to “evaluate” before preventing downgrades, i.e. moving from a newer version of the operating system to one that’s less so, and this time they gave it a good two weeks after that. The iOS 16.2 rollout is starting on December 1st.
Now Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, so it is no longer recognized as valid if you try to install it. From now on, therefore, the only iOS 16 release that can be installed on an iPhone (among compatible ones, of course) is iOS 16.2, and it will be so until the next version is released. Those who have installed iOS 16.2 do not seem to have encountered substantial problems, so in fact the choice of Apple does not represent a limit.
iOS 16.2 is the second firmware to port iOS 16 unmissable news, the most obvious of which is the Freeform appdesigned for “brainstorming and creative collaboration”. Freeform helps people visually organize and arrange content on a flexible workspace with the ability to view, share and collaborate in one place and not worry about page layout or size.
iOS 16.2 also unlocked Apple Music Single, a novelty announced a few days before the rollout that seems perfect for the holidays: it simply gives the possibility to reduce (but not cancel) the artist’s voice to sing about it, following the lyrics of the song. However, it is not available on all iPhones. Find the complete list of iOS 16.2 news in the dedicated article. Next step for the latest operating system for iPhone is iOS 16.3currently in beta for developers.
Reverting to previous versions of iOS is often done by those who jailbreak their devicesthe procedure which, exploiting the system flaws that are usually corrected by later versions of iOS, allows you to install third-party software and packages alternative to those of the App Store, therefore not signed and authorized by Apple.
Signature blocking is done precisely for ensure greater securitypreventing users from ending up in an environment with unresolved vulnerabilities on a daily basis as well as avoiding excessive fragmentation of active firmware.